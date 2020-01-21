Save the date to enjoy a candlelit ski on the Waverly Rail Trail at the 19th Annual Candlelight Ski Event from 5-7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8.
A mile-and-a-quarter of the trail will be illuminated for skiing and walking, beginning at Kwik Star East, 400 E. Bremer Ave. Complimentary hot cocoa provided by Nestlé Beverage will be available at the bonfire turn around. Snowshoes and cross-country skis are available for rent at CrawDaddy Outdoors, 207 E. Bremer Ave. (352-9129).
The event will be cancelled by 3 p.m. that day if there is a zero wind-chill forecasted. For additional information, call Waverly Leisure Services Dept. at 352-6263.