As the summer heads into the downward slide, locals can once again enjoy nature with a leisurely stroll, jog or ride along Waverly’s Rail Trail.
However, if they are looking to cool off at the Waverly Municipal Pool, they may need to find another alternative.
On Friday, the Waverly Leisure Service Department announced it had reopened the Rail Trail’s last segment, between Baskins Creek and Killdeer Avenue, after debris from the July 14 tornado was cleared. However, earlier in the week, the department advised that the pool would close Thursday, Aug. 5, due to a lack of lifeguards.
During the Waverly City Council meeting on Aug. 2, Leisure Services Director Garret Riordan told council members his department had planned on the trail reopening this week, so Friday’s announcement was a few days ahead of schedule.
“Things are going pretty well out there,” Riordan said. “It’s just slow going in some places. The guys have been working out there pretty hard.”
Photos provided to Waverly Newspapers by community member and former Iowa State Patrol trooper Jeff Franzen showed at the time there were some trees still straddling the trail near Hilton Avenue as of Aug. 2. There were also several broken trunks and limbs along the sides of the path, and he also depicted areas where crews have cleared the way, as wood chips were evident.
In an email announcing the reopening Friday, Leisure Services officials thanked the public for its patience while the trail was cleared from the second of two EF-1 tornados that came through the area just after 5 p.m. July 14.
The trail was initially closed from 39th Street Southeast/Midway Avenue to Killdeer, which was briefly extended to 30th Street Southeast for a few hours on July 15. On July 29, the trail was reopened up to Baskins Creek, and remained open from Killdeer to U.S. Highway 63, where it connects with the trails that lead to Denver and Readlyn.
“We did our best to get the trail opened as quickly as possible,” the statement on Friday read. “There may be still some grooming to be done in the weeks ahead, but it’s safe for use.”
Meanwhile, the pool had its last day of operation for the season on Thursday, which closed at 5 p.m. During its final week of operation, the pool was open for lap swimming and a water aerobics class at noon, followed by open swimming from 1-5 p.m., according to Riordan.
The pool had opened for the Memorial Day weekend — though the weather had limited that — with nearly half of the usual crew of lifeguards, according to Waverly Newspapers reporting at the time. While the pool historically employed 25-28 lifeguards, Leisure Services only had 15 this year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic limiting lifeguard classes in the summer of 2020.
The staff shortage led to early closures on June 29 and July 12, a full closure on Aug. 1 and then limited hours during its final week before Thursday’s shutdown.
The Waverly pool’s staffing issue is not unique. Lost Island Water Park in Waterloo announced recently it would close the water rides on Tuesdays and Wednesdays through the end of its season Aug. 29 due to a lack of lifeguards there. However, the go-kart track and mini-golf course would stay open on those days.
“We were at a point where I have four (lifeguards) every day,” Riordan told the City Council on Aug. 2. “That is all that we’ve got, that’s what we’re working with, and they’re going to be working their tails off this week to keep it open for those four hours each day.”