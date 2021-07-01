Momentum resided in the home dugout long enough for Waverly-Shell Rock to build a three-run lead, needing seven outs to snap a losing streak and make a dent in the Northeast Iowa Conference standings.
Seven minutes flipped the script.
W-SR put the ball in play often, cracked the riddle of Decorah ace Cael Luzum while his teammates unraveled behind him through four innings. A quick downpour washed away W-SR’s momentum, its lead and, ultimately, fizzled into a 7-4 Decorah win in the first game of a doubleheader at Harms Stadium at Hertel Field.
“We were able to keep them down early in the game, but they got hot late,” W-SR coach Casey Klunder said. “It is frustrating to lose that way late.”
Go-Hawks junior Chance Key kept one of the state’s most thunderous lineups quiet for more than half of his start. The Vikings (19-4 overall, 14-0 NEIC) entered Tuesday’s contest tied for fourth in batting in Class 3A with .343. They didn’t have a baserunner until the third inning, didn’t record their first hit until the fourth and didn’t hit the ball out of the infield until the fifth.
Key retired the first six hitters he faced and struck out the side on 16 pitches to open the game. The W-SR hurler had four strikeouts after two innings and worked around a leadoff walk in the third. Sandwiched between were two groundballs and two lineouts.
“I was really working that inside to quicken up their bats a little bit there,” said Key, who finished with eight strikeouts. “I was feeling good on the mound.”
While Key kept the Vikings at bay, the Go-Hawks answered the previous unsolvable Luzum, who struck out 11 during a complete game in the first meeting between the two clubs back on June 1 – a 3-1 Vikings win. That day, Luzum allowed just two hits and yielded one unearned run.
W-SR (19-6, 13-4) tagged Luzum for five hits after their third turn at bat. A bundle of errors helped ignite the Go-Hawks’ offense. Key reached base on the first of four throwing errors from Decorah shortstop Briggs Duwe. W-SR junior first baseman Korbyn Dewey then fisted an opposite-field curveball to right, scoring courtesy runner Jack Wilson to give W-SR a 1-0 lead.
The Go-Hawks continued to press in the second. Again, the Vikings defense contributed to another run. W-SR senior center fielder Andy Roose drove a 3-1 pitch to right for a leadoff double. Briggs Duwe’s second error in as many innings allowed Go-Hawks sophomore Dylan Stockdale to reach base. Another throwing blunder by Vikings third baseman Noah Storts on a chopper off the bat of W-SR junior Carson Graven allowed Roose to trot home for a 2-0 edge.
“With this team, that’s just what we’ve got to do,” Roose said of taking quality and timely at-bats. “We’ve got to be scrappy, we’ve got to try to steal an extra base here and there, (and) just do everything we can to find a run.”
W-SR doubled its lead in the third. Another Briggs Duwe error, his third of the game, divided two base hits, including an RBI single to left by Roose. Sophomore designated hitter Will Soesbe then reached on an infield single, scoring senior courtesy runner Thomas Hart to widen the Go-Hawks’ lead to 4-0.
Decorah cut the deficit to three in the fourth.
Key had allowed just one run off one hit, an infield single off the bat of senior designated hitter Tyler Thompson in the fourth inning. The W-SR starter needed 55 pitches to record his first 12 outs, including five strikeouts. In keeping Decorah’s offense relatively quiet, Key did so without a steady grip on his offspeed pitches. He relied on his fastball time and again, often painting the inside corner of the plate with his heater.
“For the most part, Chance really threw it by them,” Klunder said. “He located pretty well, he just kind of lost it late. He was really good to navigate that lineup the way he did. It was really impressive.”
Then, with one out in the fifth, Decorah senior James Marx worked a 3-2 count before the skies opened and a heavy rain fell upon Hertel Field, forcing plate umpire David Nee to call halt the game as both teams retreated to their respective dugouts and fans emptied the bleachers.
Seven minutes later, the sun reappeared. Momentum for the Go-Hawks did not.
Key walked Marx, then struck out senior Brady Hogan for the second out. Senior Kyle Renken slashed a single to center field – the first ball hit out of the infield off Key – to bring up Luzum, who was hitless in two at-bats thus far. Luzum turned on a 2-1 pitch and roped a two-run triple down the third-base line to make it a 4-3 game.
“That triple there, great hit by Luzum,” Key said. “It (momentum) flipped a little bit there, but we still battled.”
Luzum regained some control and kept the Go-Hawks off the scoreboard in the fifth and sixth innings before giving way to senior reliever Cal Brevig.
Key, meanwhile, ran out of gas in the seventh. He walked two of the first three hitters he faced, which prompted Klunder to go to his bullpen. In came senior Ben Buseman, whose six saves were second-most in the state.
The W-SR right-hander caught Renken looking for the second out. Luzum, still looking to avenge his off-kilter outing, tied the game, 4-4, with an RBI single to left. Briggs Duwe vindicated his errant throws by giving Decorah its first lead of the game, 5-4, with an RBI base hit to right. Decorah scored four runs off Buseman, two of which were earned, to move ahead 7-4.
Brevig closed the door in the seventh and all but wrapped up a conference title for the Vikings.
A game that once looked favorable for the Go-Hawks turned quickly. A losing streak that previously stood at three stretched to four. Yet the Go-Hawks remained upbeat.
They had reason to.
They faced No. 1-ranked Class 2A Van Meter and a quality Ballard club at the Prange Classic last weekend, then welcomed the Vikings. South Winneshiek comes to town for a doubleheader beginning at 5 p.m. today.
A light load to open the season has, like the momentum from Tuesday’s game, cranked up the competition. How the Go-Hawks respond, Klunder said, will help prepare them for a potential deep run into the heat of July.
“We had a young team early on this year, and now we’re getting more veterans, so we’re going to step up the competition,” the coach said. “Our schedule’s tough, but that’s by design. It’ll help us come playoff time.”
W-SR 8
DECORAH 2
Waverly-Shell Rock snapped a four-game losing streak and split Tuesday’s doubleheader with Northeast Iowa Conference rival Decorah by winning the second game, 8-2, at Harms Stadium at Hertel Field.
Junior Carson Graven (4-1) pitched a complete game and struck out 10.
W-SR (20-6 overall, 14-4 NEIC) trailed 1-0 heading into the home half of the first inning, but rallied to gain a 3-1 advantage. The Go-Hawks added another run in the second and three more in the fourth to widen their lead to 7-2.
DECORAH 7, W-SR 4
Decorah ………………. 000 120 4 – 7 7 6
Waverly-Shell Rock … 112 000 0 – 6 4 0
Decorah pitching: Luzum, Brevig (7) and Snyder. W-SR pitching: Key, Buseman (7) and Shover.
W: Brevig (4-2). L: Key (4-2).
3B: Decorah 1 (Luzum).
2B: W-SR 1 (Buseman).
W-SR 8, DECORAH 2
Decorah ………………. 100 100 0 – 2 2 1
Waverly-Shell Rock … 310 301 X – 8 7 0
Decorah pitching: Brevig, Steine (5) and Snyder. W-SR pitching: Graven and Shover.
W: Graven (4-1). L: Brevig (4-2).