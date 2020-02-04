Black Hawk Children’s Theatre announces auditions for “The Rainbow Fish” musical.
Script, Music, and Lyrics by Austin Zumbro, adapted from the book written and illustrated by Marcus Pfister, translated in English by J. Allison James, directed by Anita Ross, musical direction by Rosemary Gast.
Audition dates are 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23 and 6 p.m.Wednesday, Feb. 26. Production dates are April 24-May 2.
Auditions will be held at the WCP/BHCT Walker Building, 224 Commercial St., Waterloo.
There are many opportunities for actors of all experience levels. All roles are for ages 9 and up and open to any gender casting. All actors will be required to sing and dance. Some roles may be doubled.
The characters include:
RAINBOW FISH — a fish who thinks that beauty is all they need.
SILVER SCALE ONE & TWO — Personified scales from Rainbow Fish; though not completely attached, the three characters move along together as a unit.
STARFISH — a comedic role; starfish really just wants to relax and enjoy the sun.
BARNACLE — a comedic companion to Starfish; speaks gibberish.
OCTOPUS — a kindly and wise creature that helps Rainbow Fish understand how to be liked.
TENTACLES — like the scales, tentacles are part of the octopus.
LITTLE FISH — a kid fish in the school; wants to be a friend to Rainbow Fish. Little Fish is unafraid and curious.
SARDINE — a fish in the school.
HERMIT CRAB — a fish in the school.
GUPPY — a fish in the school.
SHRIMP — a fish in the school.
SNAIL — a fish in the school.
MINNOW — a fish in the school.
PUFFERFISH — a fancy fish; very silly, snobby fish that tries to show off for Rainbow Fish
CLOWNFISH — a fancy fish; very silly, snobby fish that tries to show off for Rainbow Fish
ANGELFISH — a fancy fish; very silly, snobby fish that tries to show off for Rainbow Fish
NAUTILUS — a sea creature, loves to joke around with the other sea creatures.
HUMUHUMUNUKUNUKUAPUA’A — a sea creature, loves to joke around with the other sea creatures.
HERRING — a sea creature, loves to joke around with the other sea creatures.
HADDOCK — a sea creature, loves to joke around with the other sea creatures.
HAKE — a sea creature, loves to joke around with the other sea creatures.
LOBSTERS — sea creatures, loves to joke around with the other sea creatures.
PRAWN — a sea creature, loves to joke around with the other sea creatures.
ENSEMBLE — other assorted sea creatures.
Based on the lovely picture book by Marcus Pfister, The Rainbow Fish Musical tells the story of a glittery fish who believes they are too important to share with others. Once the fish experiences loneliness, they set off on an adventure to find out how they can fit in.
Initial auditions will consist of three sections: a vocal (musical) audition, a movement audition, and performing short selections from the script (cold reads).
For the musical audition, please prepare 32 bars of a song. You may sing to piano accompaniment or track. Please contact rosemarygast@gmail.com if you need help finding sheet music and track.
Movement audition will involve theatre games and movement exercises. Please come dressed to move.
To prepare for cold reads, please consider borrowing a script to familiarize yourself with the story and the characters. You may borrow a script for a week-long perusal by stopping by our administrative office and leaving a $10 deposit.
WCP/BHCT is committed to a policy of open auditions. Our success depends on the full participation of talented and committed people, regardless of their race, creed, color, age, gender, sexual orientation, national origin, disability, or any other characteristic protected by law. Scripts will be available for a week-long perusal with a $10 deposit. Please stop by the WCP/BHCT Walker Building during normal business hours (Tuesday-Friday, 10am-6pm) to pick up a script.