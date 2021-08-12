It’s been happening for generations. Younger people are moving away from books. (At my age, nearly everyone I encounter is younger.) I have visited in countless homes where there are no bookshelves — or shelves with no books on them. In twenty years (at which point, if I survive that long, I will be 99 years old) there is every chance that a school child or a young adult may ask, with complete transparency, “What’s a book?”
Recently I dropped in at what used to be called the Wartburg Book Store on the college campus. It is now called The Wartburg Store. I was hard pressed to find a book for sale among the shirts, mugs and other branded gear.
We may have Wikipedia to thank (or blame) for the disappearance of hard-copy encyclopedias. The granddaddy of all of them, Brittanica, is now only available on-line.
A few years ago, the administration of a liberal arts college in the eastern United States made the surprising decision to empty the campus library of its entire collection. One assumes students now only use the building for a place to congregate and look at their computer screens.
Now comes the amazing news that the Oxford University Press has decided to stop publishing books altogether. This is nothing but sad news for bibliophiles like me — people hopelessly in love with print between hard covers. As it turns out, I have two Oxford titles in my personal collection. I treasure both.
Here’s how the news was broken by London’s Guardian newspaper, a story which began by providing some sobering historical context. “Oxford University’s right to print books was first recognized in 1586, in a decree from the British government. But the centuries-old printing history of Oxford University Press will end this summer [it ended in July], after the publishing house announced the last vestige of its printing arm was closing.”
Worldwide, not all book publishers are going out of business — at least not yet. But Oxford has arguably been one of the most prestigious book imprints on the planet — and the trajectory is clear. When you see a publisher’s name on a book cover that suggests two or more identities instead of one — think Harcourt Brace Jovanovich (lately reduced simply to “Harcourt”) — be assured a merger has taken place sometime in the past. More are coming. Eventually book publishing, except for the electronic variety, may become extinct.
One of my favorite religious scholars liked to say, half-jokingly, “When I visit a church to give a lecture, I like to wander into the pastor’s study and look at the books on his library shelves. That way, I can tell in which year he died — intellectually.”
I never forgot that comment. My own home library is full of books published over the past 60 years. Some I keep because they are gems. Some I still have because I promised myself I would read them, but haven’t yet. Some are favorites I’ve read more than once, and simply cannot let go.
When we were looking for a retirement home, I told Kathe there needed to be a room I could turn into a library. Our house in Waverly has such a room. I persuaded my carpenter brother to build some book shelves for us. He used oak lumber and covered an entire wall, nearly to the ceiling (see photo).
Martin Luther got his launch toward lasting fame, in part, because the printing press was just beginning to crank out books in Europe. That was 500 years ago. What will we have when books finally disappear? I know, I know, you can find almost anything on-line these days.
But you can’t heft an e-file between your hands, turn the pages, or rest it comfortably in your lap. You can’t personalize it with margin notes. It’s simply not the same. Does that sound curmudgeonly? Sorry, I’m a hopeless bibliophile.