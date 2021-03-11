There have been four times in my life when, by accident, I nearly died. Three of them involved driving. The other incident, the first of the four, occurred so quickly I could hardly comprehend what had happened. I was working for the U.S. Forest Service in northern Idaho. During fire season, my crew linked up with the Smokejumpers, an elite squad based in Missoula, Montana.
One morning, while on patrol looking for spot fires to extinguish, I paused to open my canteen. Suddenly overhead there was the roar of low-flying aircraft. Without warning, a huge container loaded with fire-fighting equipment, intended for Smokejumpers to retrieve, fell onto the forest floor less than ten feet behind me. I turned around and looked at the enormous wooden crate lying there. When reality sank in, I wondered why I wasn’t dead.
My four close calls all occurred more than thirty years ago. One of them consisted of losing control and rolling my vehicle; two more involved momentarily falling asleep while driving. Those four incidents have long convinced me that I’m living on borrowed time. They have taught me to value the life that I have, and to consider every new day a gift.
When Kathe and I were living in Minneapolis, the first-ever royalty check for a published book of mine arrived in our mailbox. It was exactly the amount needed for a grandfather clock. The one I purchased (see photo) has kept time for us in four separate houses since 1978. It currently stands in the corner of our home library, where it reminds me every single day that tempus fugit (time flies). An inscription above the clock face actually says this.
As I write this, I am in my 79th year. When I escaped death by falling packing crate it was less than three months after my graduation from Wartburg College. From 1963 until 2021 is a lot of years of borrowed time.
We all know there are no guarantees. The days of our lives can be few or many. When one of my younger brothers attended Wartburg College, he wrote a letter home – a lament of sorts – describing having lost two classmates on Outfly because the two young men had drowned that day in the Cedar River. Neither ever reached their twentieth year. At the other end of the time spectrum, Waverly native Hilda Fedeler has celebrated her 108th birthday – and is still playing the piano!
How much time is there for any of us? We can’t know. I used to fantasize about living to 100. More recently, as the vigor of youth gives way to life in the slow lane, I wonder whether so many years would be a good idea. What seems more important to me now is what I do with the time I have remaining.
Martin Luther King Jr.’s comment, not long before his death, stays with me. In paraphrase, what he said was, “After I’m gone, I don’t want people remembering that I received a Nobel Peace Prize. I just want to be remembered because I tried to help someone – to love somebody.” King was clearly living on borrowed time when he said that. But he put flesh and fortitude into those words. The day after he was assassinated, he was due to walk in union solidarity with demonstrators, providing moral support for underpaid garbage collectors in Memphis.
Time is a gift. Let’s not squander it.