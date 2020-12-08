Years ago, on Christmas morning, an unforgettable ‘Dennis the Menace’ cartoon appeared in our newspaper. Dennis’ parents were standing in the doorway to the living room, watching their son survey the enormous gift haul he had just unwrapped. There was a mountain of toys, piled high enough to obscure the bottom third of the Christmas tree. The caption had Dennis demanding of his parents, “Is this all?”
Clearly, this youngster couldn’t discern when enough was enough. (In this case, evidently, neither could his parents.)
It isn’t just Dennis. In 2015, George Powell and Layton Davies went exploring in a field near Eye, a village in the region of Herefordshire, England. Using metal detectors, they uncovered a buried Viking treasure hoard containing a mix of coins and jewelry, dating back to the Ninth Century.
According to British law, those uncovering buried treasure are entitled to a reward, but it must be shared with the owner of the land on which it was found and the person occupying the land (if different from the landowner). And, the treasure must be turned over to the British government. Powell and Davies did none of these things. Instead, they began selling off pieces of the loot. Before long, they were found out.
The value of the Viking treasure hoard was estimated to be around three million pounds ($4 million U.S. dollars). Had the two men simply declared their find as they should have, they could have received half the value as a reward. But they wanted it all. Now they won’t get a penny. Instead, they’ve ended up in prison.
A million and a half English pounds, split two ways! Enough is enough. At least, it should have been.
Even the royals sometimes have trouble with discernment. Between 1626 and 1628, King Gustavus Adolphus of Sweden (for whom a Lutheran college in Minnesota is named) decided to strut his stuff by building Europe’s most amazing warship. He was planning to invade Poland at the time and wanted to control the Baltic Sea with his formidable navy. The crown jewel of his fleet was going to be a fabulous warship named Vasa.
In the spring of 1628, the completed vessel sailed proudly out of the Stockholm shipyards and docked alongside the royal palace. There the ship lay waiting the ranks of cannon, which would make her the lethal killing machine the king had envisioned her to be. The outfitters set about equipping Vasa with 24-pound cannon on the main deck and 12-pounders on the upper deck.
Somewhere between spring and late summer, the decision was made to go for broke. The 12-pound cannons were removed and replaced with 24-pounders. At the time, that made Vasa one of the most powerful, armed ships in the entire world. The result, however, was that the craft became top-heavy. While there was sufficient ballast to keep Vasa upright with the 24/12 configuration, when the 12-pound cannon were replaced with twenty-four pounders, the ship became tipsy.
The vessel was towed across the harbor. With the gentlest of breeze, the ship began to sway, then simply tipped onto her side, and then slowly disappeared below the surface of the bay. It lay submerged for 333 years, until marine archaeologists rescued her from the muck on the floor of Stockholm harbor.
It would have been a great ship. But, due to greed and hubris, an ambitious project became too much of a good thing. Before removing and replacing those smaller cannon, someone should have said, “Enough is enough!”
There’s nothing wrong with doing well, with enjoying good fortune, with prospering. But the danger is that we can lose a sense of proportion. It takes discernment to know when enough is enough.
All of us need to learn – and practice – discernment. A lot is at stake.