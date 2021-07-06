Hilda Fedeler was something of a phenomenon in the Waverly community. Some of us thought she was trying to win the ‘Oldest Hawkeye Ever’ award. Ten years ago, I was hoping she would make it to age 100. She did. Five years ago, I was cheering for her to reach 105. She did that too. This year I was holding my breath, thinking she might reach 110. She came close.
When Hilda died on June 16, at age 109, she might have been the oldest living Iowan. I haven’t found anything to back that up, nor anything to contradict it. (Readers of this column will do me a favor by passing along verifiable information about who is and/or was the oldest Iowan, living or dead.)
There doesn’t appear to be any pattern as to why some people live to extremely old age. Researchers suggest genetics is the best determiner. As to healthy habits, some centenarians admit to having been smokers, heavy drinkers and not very diligent about exercise. Hilda didn’t appear to have any such bad habits, but she did have an attitude – one that kept her optimistic, and sometimes simply impatient with what she considered to be impertinence.
Here’s a case in point. As she approached year 100, I interviewed Hilda for the Wartburg College alumni magazine. (She was a 1930 graduate of the college; she earned a second Wartburgdegree in 1955.) During that interview, I asked her why she hadn’t let her family throw birthday extravaganzas for her when she was 90, and again at 95. She told me, “Those are just numbers. But for 100, I’m not going to get away with saying ‘No’ again. I just hope there won’t be silly hats.”
She also provided a few eye-openers when I asked her about how she occupied herself at age 99. She was still living on the family farm at the time and admitted she enjoyed mowing her enormous front lawn with a push mower. A one-time piano teacher (she gave my wife music lessons many years ago), Hilda told me she still played – accompanying singing at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Center.
And then came the laugh-out-loud moment. I asked, “Hilda, have you considered just slowing down, taking it easy and moving to Bartels yourself?” Her reply was quick and indignant. “Me? Move to Bartels? What on earth for? There’s nobody there but old people!’”
Hilda’s longevity got me wondering about other long-life record-setters. I did some research and turned up the following:
The oldest person ever to have lived on planet earth, according to Wikipedia, was Jeanne Calment, a French woman who was 122 when she died in 1997. The oldest living woman is Japanese, 118-year-old Kane Tanaka. The oldest living man is 112-year-old Saturnino de la Fuente Garcia, a Spaniard. The oldest living citizen of the United States is Thelma Sutcliffe, 114, a resident of Omaha, Nebraska. (I was unable to find a listing of Iowa’s oldest citizens.)
Years ago, I recall reading a story about a 100-year-old woman who, upon reaching that milestone, was interviewed by a newspaper reporter. The journalist asked the centenarian, “To what do you attribute your long life?” The woman quipped, “Artichokes. I never touch them.”
I never asked Hilda that question. If I had, she could have replied, “Keeping myself going.” Even in her final months and days, she traversed the halls of the Shell Rock Health Care Center, ‘walking’ by pushing her wheelchair along with foot power.
Or, she could have said, “Making myself useful.” Over the course of her long life, Hilda was a piano teacher, an organist, a volunteer and participant at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Waverly, and a school teacher – in both Lutheran and public schools, in Iowa and beyond.
And, so, I raise my glass. Hooray for Hilda! She lived her life meaningfully and well – all 109 years of it.