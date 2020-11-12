A woman appeared at our front door a few months ago, someone we didn’t know. She handed me a gift card for ice cream and told me to enjoy it. She gave us her business card. I asked if it was a commercial promotion. She said, “No. Someone wants to do something nice for you. Enjoy the rest of your day.” She walked to her car and drove away.
Some weeks after that incident, Kathe and I drove to Four Queens, bought two cups of orange swirl ice cream, then went ‘down river’ to a bench where we sat enjoying our treats. As I watched the water flow by, I wondered whether we’d ever get to the bottom of the mystery. I don’t think so. (Although, putting this piece into print may prompt someone to come forward and reveal all.)
I chalk it up to a thoughtful donor ‘paying it forward,’ as they say. Or, perhaps more likely, it was a ‘random act of kindness.’
Thinking about such random acts, three more come to mind. The first two occurred when my wife and I were living in Ohio. On one occasion, I was returning from a writing assignment in Toledo, driving back to our home in Lima. Somewhere south of Bowling Green, I experienced a flat tire. While I struggled with removing the flat, as the traffic whizzed by me on Interstate 75, a sedan suddenly pulled up behind me. Out climbed a twenty-something fellow who took pity on me, trying to wrench free the recalcitrant lug nuts. (For me, they weren’t moving; when he took over, they yielded and came free.)
When I was ‘re-tired’ and ready to roll again, I thanked the stranger profusely. He explained he was on his way from Lansing, Michigan, to Columbus, Ohio, for a business seminar. I asked him what I owed him. He replied, “Nothing. Glad to help. Have a nice day.” He drove away without ever giving me his name.
On another occasion, my wife and I were returning to our Lima home from a ten-day visit to Israel and the West Bank. Our plane set down in Columbus and we began driving back to our residence in Allen County. Heavy blowing snow engulfed us and we were suddenly caught in a whiteout. Stranded in Marysville, Ohio, a long way from home, we tried to book a room, only to be informed that cars were sliding off highways, people were afraid to continue driving, and every motel in town was full.
We were exhausted after a long flight. The motel manager realized our plight and said we could stretch out in the lobby. He himself had a room which was generally not rented out. We told him where we’d been and how tired we were, after which he said, “Look, why don’t you take my room? I think you need it more than I do.” He wouldn’t take no for an answer, nor payment for the room.
Finally, here’s a local example. As Coronavirus began to spread, Waverly middle schooler (now a ninth-grader) Abby Elsamiller decided there was something she could do to help address the pandemic. She began making masks at home, on her sewing machine, offering them to people who needed them. She did it as a labor of love and didn’t charge anything. At last report, she had made and donated hundreds of masks. She brought four of them to our house. Once again, we were the beneficiaries of someone else’s kindness.
There is evidence that both kindness and cruelty can generate feelings of satisfaction in the human brain. Some of our politicians have trafficked in the latter. They are far outnumbered, I’d guess, by those practicing the former. A survey taken during the run-up to the recent presidential election asked potential voters, “What is the quality that you most want to see in a president?” The majority answered, “I want a president who shows decency – and kindness.”
Who can argue with that?