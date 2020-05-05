Several years ago, my wife and I embarked on a driving trip to Arizona. Along the way, we stopped to visit an elderly aunt of hers (that turned out to be fortunate; she died not long after our visit). This woman lived in what may arguably be the most famous (or infamous) city in New Mexico. The city of Roswell is, in the perception of many, notorious for having become ground zero for information related to Unidentified Flying Objects (UFOs).
It began with an incident in 1947. I am now going to share the official U.S. Government version of what actually happened. A U.S. Army Air Force balloon crashed on a ranch outside of Roswell. The military reported a weather balloon had gone down — end of story.
There is another, more elaborate and more persistent, version of what happened. Local residents (at least a few of them) became convinced that unidentified flying objects that resembled discs had been sighted. Conspiracy theories began to proliferate. The most elaborate of them claimed that one or more alien spacecraft crash-landed outside of Roswell and that the bodies of extra-terrestrial passengers were retrieved by the U.S. government. To avoid panic among earthlings (and because government agencies supposedly thrive on secrecy), the bodies were secretly stashed away — and remain hidden even now.
In recent years the city of Waverly has discussed the possibility of making our city a ‘destination community’ for tourists. Roswell, New Mexico, has accomplished this in spades. Shops in town will sell you souvenirs featuring little green men with skinny bodies and oversized heads and eyes. I will confess that, when we were in town visiting Kathe’s aunt, I was hoping to get to see some extra-terrestrials. I succeeded (see photo). I was a little surprised, I’ll confess, to discover that the ‘little green men’ aren’t really so little. The two that flanked me for the photo were twice my height. Their flesh is made of the finest Plexiglas.
The whole weather balloon-versus-alien invader controversy that continues to thrive in and around Roswell suggests giving heed to something known as ‘Ockham’s Razor.’ The concept seems to have originated with a medieval English churchman, William of Ockham. The idea behind the Razor is this: ‘The simplest solution is most likely the correct one.’ In other words, if you can explain something logically, coherently and without the use of conspiracy theories, do that. The more complex you make the argument, the less likely that it’s true.
What actually happened at Roswell, New Mexico, in 1947? I asked Kathe’s elderly aunt while we were visiting her. She replied with a twinkle in her eye, “There’s no good reason to believe the government is lying to anyone. But, as long as we can keep the alien invasion theories alive, it brings the tourists.”
It does raise a question. Why do conspiracy theories survive and thrive? Haven’t conspiracy theorists heard of Ockham’s Razor? Here’s what I think. There is a little bit of Gnostic in all of us. (The Gnostics were a religious and philosophical group who thrived in the Second and Third centuries of the Common Era; they believed they had secret knowledge that everyone needed, but which was only available from them). Imagine the power you would have if you knew essential truths and others had no access to it, except through you. You could actually sell it.
My college Greek professor once wisely said, “Never let someone tell you they have access to information that’s not also available to any other reasonably curious person.” I don’t know if he was referring to conspiracy theorists, but he easily could have been.
Less is better than more. The simpler answer is always to be preferred. Remember that the next time someone tries tantalizing you by suggesting ‘I know something you don’t know.’ When they do, get out your Ockham’s Razor and trim them down to size.