One fine (very chilly) January afternoon, I walked to the Waverly Public Library from our home in the Willow Lawn neighborhood. Serendipitously, I discovered animal tracks embedded in the sidewalk. (See photo.) An e-mail query to a faculty member of the Biology Department at Wartburg College informed me that the tracks were most likely created by a fox squirrel. One can only imagine the surprised creature’s reaction, scampering across a newly-poured sidewalk and finding himself sinking down in not-yet-solid concrete.
That critter may not even be alive any more. Fox squirrels have a life span of eight to 12 years. Or, he (or she) might be hanging out in a squirrel nest high in a nearby tree on the Bremwood campus. Whatever the case may be, that rodent has made his or her mark.
Ancient humans once did the same thing. In 2016, archaeologists discovered 408 distinct footprints left by pre-historic men, women and children. They had walked through still-cooling lava at the base of a volcano in Tanzania, East Africa. Cynthia Liutkus-Pierce led a National Geographic expedition to the site in 2018. Gazing at the remarkable tracks, she declared, “These are homo sapiens. This is us. This is literally our history.”
Nobody knows who these people were, where they were going, or why they were walking in warm lava. But they made their mark.
Everybody does this. All of us are making our mark in history, one way or another. Like the squirrel or the African nomads, we may not know we’re doing it. But all of us are making our mark. We may not get a plaque. They may not erect a statue for us. Others who are impacted by us may never even learn our names.
Sadly, some of us will leave marks that are only worthy of regret. It’s hardly worth celebrating a life marked by criminal behavior or calculated dishonesty. People do get remembered for marks such as these. Happily, others leave marks we can only admire.
Unknown geniuses left their mark by designing the astonishing Mayan pyramids in central America. Others left their mark by shedding the blood of their enemies at the tops of those same pyramids.
Someone made his mark by creating the amazing library in ancient Alexandria, Egypt. Someone else made a mark by torching the place, consigning irreplaceable scholarly manuscripts to the flames.
Benjamin Franklin, Thomas Jefferson, and a whole roomful of incredibly enlightened statesmen crafted a democratic republic in Philadelphia. They made a mark for the ages. A month ago a misguided mob nearly succeeded in bringing American government crashing down. Both the founding fathers and the raging mob left a mark. History will remember both groups.
Everyone who lives on this planet makes a mark of some sort. It’s sobering to think who gets touched and shaped and guided because of the marks we make. Many or most of those we affect are people we will never know. (Sometimes I wonder, when I listen to the inspired compositions of Franz Schubert, whether he could, in his wildest dreams, have imagined what effect he would have on music lovers two hundred years after his death.)
The mark I make in my lifetime may turn out not to have any more impact than those tracks left by the fox squirrel. It doesn’t really matter. What matters is that I existed, that I saw opportunities for action – for the good of someone besides just me – and that I acted on them.
That’s your opportunity as well.