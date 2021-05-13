Every time Kathe and I order Chinese takeout from one of the local restaurants, the meals come with fortune cookies. (I’m convinced they should be called ‘wisdom cookies,’ because they don’t really promise or predict anything.) The last time we opened fortune cookies, mine read, “Every day above ground is a good day.”
Wisdom, indeed – and amusing. One could argue, of course, about whether every single day “above ground” is actually a good day. Sometimes what happens in the course of a day can seem absolutely wretched. But still, when we consider the alternative, being “above ground” is undoubtedly better than not being.
I thought of that Chinese fortune cookie more than once in recent weeks. There are perennials in the beds all around our house – and at the base of all of our mature trees as well. In the fall, these plants shed their greenery and go to sleep. All evidence of them disappears under the soil. Sometimes I forget exactly what’s planted where, but in the early spring, I get the reminders I need.
Perennials don’t like staying underground. They want to push upward, above the soil, where they can flourish and grow – and show off their flowers and greenery. For a perennial, every day above ground is a good day.
So it is for all of us. Every day above ground is an opportunity for mental self-improvement. All those books in your home library – or in the Waverly Public Library – aren’t going to read themselves. And our horizons aren’t going to expand unless we work at making that happen.
Every day above ground is an opportunity to celebrate the gift of our physical selves. All those walking and biking trails around Waverly aren’t there just for decoration. We need to use them. Our bodies want and need to move. Physical exercise will keep us from premature decline.
Every day above ground is an opportunity to make a difference in another person’s life. In some cases, all that’s required is to pay attention. I think of an example when I missed a chance to respond to what was a reasonable request. A good friend had moved to Bartels and was feeling isolated. He told me this when I phoned one day. He said, “You should come by. We can talk.” I agreed. But then COVID-19 interrupted everything, and I couldn’t go. He died recently. We never got to have that conversation.
Every day above ground is a new opportunity to be thankful. Psychologists tell us that emotional and mental health are fortified by an attitude of gratitude. Along with those individuals who enrich my life – and there are many such people – I am thankful for people who live their lives with integrity – and demonstrate courage as they do so. God knows we need such people in our world right now, with so many examples of greed, dishonesty and self-serving.
Those perennials that surround our house are now up, out of the ground and growing. Embarking most mornings on what my wife calls my “morning walkabout,” I watch their progress from day to day. Seeing their impatient little buds break into showy leaves and blossoms reminds me that new beginnings are always possible.
Every day above ground is a good day. I’m thankful for all the days I have left and hope I can avoid wasting any of them.