When I was in elementary school, on the high plains of western Kansas, every other kid looked pretty much like me. When I got to high school, in a Colorado Springs suburb, I was suddenly rubbing shoulders with African Americans, Mexican Americans and other Caucasians. It took all of us ninth graders about two days to discover that we actually liked each other. (The main thing was making sure our basketball team was good enough to win the conference, which it was — because it did.)
I found that ending up in that mix was both liberating and empowering, because my classmates and I soon stopped seeing each other as ‘African American’ or ‘Mexican American’ or ‘Caucasian.’ We saw each other as people.
It wasn’t so easy for others. After the Second World War, a controversy arose over whether or not Navajo Native Americans could and should be allowed to vote in Arizona state elections. Opponents of giving them the franchise argued, “The reason Navajo can’t vote is because they aren’t people.”
That might sound incredible to us, but the Navajo had heard it all before. What’s interesting, however, is the counter argument the Native Americans made. They said, “We fought in the same war all of you did. We endured Kamikaze raids in the Pacific. In fact, our people are the ones the U.S. military used to help defeat the Japanese. We Navajo used our code talking in the Pacific Theater, and the enemy never figured out how to crack it.”
A judge in Phoenix listened, banged his gavel and enfranchised the Navajo.
Why is it so difficult to treat people like people? I’ve pondered that for a long time. The best I can conclude is that it’s probably a power thing. If I give power to you, I suspect I’m going to have less of it.
I don’t want to trivialize this, but the reality is, it’s more like giving someone a hug. It’s been pointed out that you can’t give away a hug without getting one back. Giving a hug doesn’t diminish anybody. Sharing power doesn’t either. What it does is enrich everyone, because that’s how dignity is affirmed and human worth is recognized.
Lately there’s been a movement to try and ‘sanitize’ (purify?) the population of this country by ‘cleansing’ it of people who are dissimilar to those in power. This has led to some fairly nasty things being said about entire segments of the population. An Iowa congressman has openly warned about race mixing, implying there is something inherently evil in what he inelegantly calls ‘the browning of America.’ It appears that some of us are afraid of losing power.
A theologian writing in Christian Century confronted the ‘sanitizers.’ She asked, “Where did these people go to Sunday School? When I attended, we learned to sing ‘Red and yellow, black and white, all are precious in [God’s] sight …’ These folks who want to exclude people not like them — what kind of songs did they learn?”
When I first heard the story about the Navajo who had to fight to get the vote, I thought, “Did the people who held the power in Arizona — including the power to disenfranchise other people — ever stop to think about who were living in their state before they themselves showed up? And, if not, why not?” Think of the obscene irrationality of a comment reported recently in the national news: an angry Caucasian demanded of a Native American, “Why don’t you go back to where you came from?”
Waverly has recently adopted an initiative to embrace diversity in the community. We have to work at it in our city, because people here look a lot like each other. That would not be true in a major metropolitan area. But we do have one opportunity many other Iowa county seat towns don’t have. We have a college here. And Wartburg tries pretty hard — and fairly successfully — to cultivate a diverse enrollment.
Just for fun, go over to the college campus sometime, look for a student who doesn’t look like you, buy him or her a Coke or a cup of coffee, and swap stories. And, if you’re feeling extra brave, give him or her a hug before you’re ready to leave.
It will empower both of you.