In the early 18th century, Empress Maria Theresa, imperial ruler of the vast Habsburg Empire, was invited to preside over the launch of a major construction project in Vienna, Austria. To add to the festivities, the planners had invited the Boys Choir from St. Stephen Cathedral to show up and sing for her majesty and other invited dignitaries.
After the performance, some of the young musicians grew restless, waiting for the dull formalities to be concluded. One of choristers was a little rascal, brimming with mischief. He was the son of a wheelwright from a village east of Vienna. He decided, on this auspicious occasion, to go climbing on the scaffolding already erected by the builders. Like a curious monkey, he quickly scrambled skyward.
The empress caught sight of the errant youth and immediately commanded that he be taken in hand and given a caning. The youngster was beaten mercilessly as her imperial majesty looked on with satisfaction. At that moment her assumption may well have been that the lad was a naughty little nobody who needed to be taught a lesson he’d never forget.
Several decades later that naughty little nobody emerged as one of the premiere musical composers in the city of Vienna. In time he was credited with creating the form of the modern symphony. His musical triumphs brought him such acclaim that, eventually, he was received and celebrated with great dignity in the presence of her royal highness, Maria Theresa.
History does not record whether the empress was ever aware that Franz Joseph Haydn had once received a royal caning, by her command, for climbing a scaffold. One thing seems certain. Early on, her majesty did not see anything redemptive in the lad whose music would one day take the empire by storm.
The moral of the story seems obvious. We need to learn to sharpen our vision and take another look when we’re tempted to see the worst in other people.
During the past month our country has gone through a painful catharsis, triggered by the horrific murder by a local policeman of a black Minneapolis citizen. The killing of George Floyd occurred just before the Sunday on which many Christians observed the Day of Pentecost. It’s a time to celebrate the Spirit (‘breath’) of God giving life to all human beings (all creatures, actually).
The pastor of a Lutheran congregation just seven blocks from the intersection where Floyd lost his life shared a plaintive message on the Day of Pentecost. He asked (my paraphrase), “How is it possible that a policeman, filled with the Spirit breath of God, can kneel on the neck of another human being and choke God’s Spirit breath out of him? What did that policeman not see in his victim?”
What the policeman didn’t see in George Floyd is what Empress Maria Theresa didn’t see in Franz Joseph Haydn. Any human being with the breath of life inside is someone loved by the Almighty. If we can’t recognize that in some people — the ones we love to hate, for example — it’s because we have a vision problem. We haven’t learned how to look past (and behind) the other person’s flaws and failings to see the image of the Divine there. We can vilify them all we want, but it’s there.
I’ve had some very satisfying conversations with Richard Purcell, Waverly’s chief of police, about the way officers are trained to deal with citizens who have criminal intent. I’m convinced our city has an excellent police department. I wish I could say that for every police force in the nation. Maybe what we need to provide our uniformed enforcers is a short course in vision sharpening — helping them to take another look inside the persons with whom they’re dealing.
Perhaps all of us could benefit from such training.