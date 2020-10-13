A television series featuring a police investigator included an especially poignant episode. The investigator’s wife had died in a car bomb explosion, and he had nurtured grief and anguish for six years thereafter. In a strange twist of fate, he ended up at the bedside of his wife’s killer. The hit man was dying of an incurable disease, had only hours left to live, and was being administered a painkiller intravenously.
In spite of the criminal’s deathbed apology, the policeman could not overcome the boiling rage he continued to feel toward his wife’s murderer. He stepped up to the IV unit and pressed a red button. He declared, “This is me, turning off your painkiller.” After hesitating for ten seconds, he pressed the green button, announcing, “And this is my dead wife, turning your painkiller back on.”
It was an electric moment and a fitting, if somewhat baffling, conclusion to the episode. The policeman was hungry for revenge, even though he knew his deceased spouse would not have been. And so, he gave expression to both his rage and what he remembered to have been her inclination to be compassionate.
In the short term, revenge feels good. It can be highly satisfying. But in the long run it creates havoc. Psychologists describe it as the most destructive of all human emotions. What does it destroy? Apart from the health and well being of the person on whom it is visited, revenge takes a toll on the one who practices it.
Revenge is the plot line in much of great literature (and some not-so-great). Who doesn’t like to see the bad guys get what’s coming to them? They deserve it. Why shouldn’t they suffer? The trouble is, unless we are convinced that some human beings are expendable (at our best, we know better), irreparable damage is done to both the recipient and the administrator of vengeance. Many others, those connected to them, are also impacted.
The opposite of revenge is forgiveness. Contrary to popular belief, exercising it is not a demonstration of weakness, but rather of strength. It may have been a show of weakness – perhaps even cowardice – for that policeman to press the green button, but more likely it required incredible strength.
There is much debate about the wisdom (or lack of it) shown by the Allies at the end of the First World War when, at the Treaty of Versailles, they laid a heavy, highly punitive burden on the defeated Germans. That nation was left humiliated and financially strapped. Some historians believe the reparations required by England, France and the U.S. contributed to the hyperinflation that crippled Germany and gave rise to Adolph Hitler.
Contrast the revenge exacted on Germany after that war with the compassion shown by the Allies after World War II, when the generous Marshall Plan helped to rebuild the nation the Nazis had destroyed. One could argue that it was in the best interest of the Allies to pour resources into a defeated nation, given the Soviet threat, but the results were quite the opposite of what punitive reparations caused. After World War I, the Germans hated the Allies; after World War II, the opposite resulted.
It’s not easy forgiving someone who has clearly done us wrong. But carrying around the hatred and bitterness for six years, as that terribly wronged police investigator did, is hardly a formula for mental and spiritual health. Lusting after revenge always exacts a heavy price.
When the psychologists tell us that revenge is the most destructive of all human emotions, they’re talking about the price paid by the one who cannot or will not forgive. As Paul the Apostle so aptly says it in the Christian scriptures, vengeance is God’s business, not ours.