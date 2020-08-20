In a television mystery story broadcast by the British Broadcasting Company, a young woman loses half ownership of a village bookstore when her business partner foolishly gambles away his stake in the operation, and then hers.
Faced with no useful future, the woman prepares to move out of town, defeated and disillusioned. But at the last moment, the person who won the bookstore – in a card game! – realizes the previous owner’s plight and, without hesitation, simply gives the whole operation back to her, no strings attached.
The stunned young woman declares, “That is very generous of you.” But the donor replies, “Not really. There’s a lovely view from the moral high ground.”
The lucky gambler had a legal right to the bookstore, but not a moral one. And, because the new owner had a conscience, morality prevailed over legality.
What’s missing in much of modern life is a concern for moral behavior. The question the legal system often fails to deal with is one morality always asks: Will what I am about to do help my neighbors – or harm them?
Perhaps the most egregious example of failing to ask (and properly answer) this question in modern American life concerns the historic old city of Lancaster, Ohio.
Lancaster has a lot in common with Waverly. It’s populated with a lot of folks who are descendants of German Lutherans. One result of that ethnic reality was Lancaster nurtured, one generation after another, a strong work ethic. People took pride in their community, in their jobs and in the ways they treated one another.
For decades, the crown jewel of Lancaster was the city’s largest employer, the Anchor Hocking Glass Company. The firm made dishes and decorative glassware, and developed a reputation for quality that resulted in sales nationwide and beyond. Because labor and management worked well together, the company and the community prospered. Lancaster was the envy of other communities across the state of Ohio.
Over time, the management at Anchor Hocking decided to sell shares in order to raise additional capital for operations and expansion. Disaster struck, however, in 1987, when corporate raiders staged a hostile takeover, fired all the executives, split the company into pieces, laid off most of the employees and drastically reduced wages. It was all legal. It also was immoral. It left the community broken.
Lancaster never recovered. Today, underemployment in the city is disastrously high – many are now paid less than minimum wage – crime is rampant, and the scourge of heroin is devastating families. Brian Alexander chronicles the decline of Lancaster in his 2017 expose, Glass House.
Lots of behaviors are technically legal but morally wrong. Two voices from the past point this out. Hippocrates, a physician in ancient Greece, famously cautioned those in his profession, “First, do no harm.” More positively, the great English churchman, John Wesley, offered this good advice — for Methodists and the rest of us as well: “Do all the good you can, by all the means you can, in all the ways you can, in all the places you can, at all the times you can, to all the people you can, as long as ever you can.”
There’s one more thing to be said. Doing the right thing is its own reward. There is nothing quite as satisfying as the realization that we actually made a difference for good, in the life of at least one other person.
The moral high ground is a great place to stand. It provides a lovely view.