A few weeks ago, a small bird, either curious or confused (perhaps both), flew into our garage through the open doorway. Immediately realizing its dilemma, the creature soared around and around, near the ceiling. It flew into every corner, and back and forth above the raised garage door. When in danger, its instinct seemed clearly to be "go high." That didn’t work. It needed a new paradigm.
I stood at the back of the garage and called out to the bird, “Go lower! Go lower!” Nothing doing. It kept sailing along, at ceiling level. I considered waving a broom at it. But it was too high – and it was already frightened enough, without interference from me.
There’s plenty of fright to go around these days on planet earth. People may or may not agree that humans have caused the climate to change in our generation. Hardly anybody doubts anymore that it is changing, and not for the better. A prime cause of the planet’s distress is the warming of the oceans. This is triggering a whole series of unwanted disasters, including seasons that appear to be out of whack, more violent storms, forest fires, melting glaciers (leading to flooding of coastal cities) and shifting seasons causing all sorts of chaos.
Recently, it was reported that the western U.S. is experiencing the worst drought in 1,200 years and the reservoirs are dropping to dangerous levels. At the same time, there’s too much rain in Texas and Louisiana, making coastal real estate uninhabitable.
Business as usual isn’t working anymore. We need a new paradigm. One sensible response to an overheating planet seems clearly to be to limit the amount of carbon being released into the atmosphere. When I first heard that the climate crisis would almost certainly require us to move away from dependence on fossil fuels, I wondered whether it was a conspiracy cooked up (pardon the expression) by people who wanted to put the gas and oil industry out of business.
I thought, “The next thing you know, they’ll be telling us we can’t drive our cars anymore.” I also thought, “Before long, we’re going to watch Marathon disappear.” (At the time, I was working in Findlay, Ohio, the world headquarters of Marathon Oil Corporation.)
Eventually, I came around. A climate scientist and Denison, Iowa, native was sounding the alarm. James Hansen, trained at the University of Iowa and now teaching climate science at Columbia University, argued that we needed to kick our gas and oil habit and learn to get over our addiction to fossil fuels. At first, hardly anybody listened. Then things began to change. Now, it is generally agreed that alternative fuel sources are necessary if we want to save the planet from even more violent weather patterns.
In Germany these days, you can see massive displays of solar panels on the flat roofs of factories, along the four-lane autobahns, even in farmers’ fields. The Chinese seem to have solar arrays everywhere. In Denmark and Sweden, wind generators have blossomed. In this country, the top wind-generating states are currently Texas and Iowa. One Iowa energy provider is on track to achieving the generation of half of its energy from wind. In Waverly, CUNA insurance has gone solar and is promoting the driving of electric vehicles (see photos).
I would never have believed, as recently as five years ago, that a revolution in automobile technology would suddenly appear. But it has. More and more auto manufacturers are now planning to convert to making only electric vehicles. That includes General Motors, Ford, Volkswagen, Volvo and Toyota.
It’s the new paradigm.
My wife stood at the kitchen door and asked me whether I really thought that perplexed bird could understand me shouting, “Go lower!” I reminded her that I lived for five years in a Kansas village named Bird City (there is such a place; look it up) and that I was a certified "bird whisperer."
Eventually, the bird adopted the new paradigm, took a dive and escaped. Now it’s our turn. New paradigms can be learned, but doing so can be scary.