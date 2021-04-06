When I was 12, I got my first airplane ride. It was in a Cessna four-seater, not too different from the one pictured. Our family was living in a farm village on the high plains of northwest Kansas, where my dad was pastor of the local Lutheran congregation.
Sixty miles east of our town, a group of Lutherans decided to organize a congregation in a county seat town. With meager financial resources, they needed a part-time pastor to get them started. My dad obviously had Sunday morning commitments, but he made a deal with the local implement dealer, a good Methodist layman who owned a Cessna. The part-time pilot agreed to fly my dad to the new preaching point, hang out at the landing strip while the Lutherans had afternoon worship, and then wing the fill-in clergyman back home a couple hours later.
I was thrilled the day my dad asked if I wanted to ride along. I’d never been off the ground, and, to use a juvenile expression of the day, this sounded ‘way cool’ to me. As I recall, I got to ride along at least a dozen times. I loved it.
It happened once more, when I was an adult. Not long after we married, Kathe and I were offered a ride in a small plane. We were living in the village of Luana, Iowa. A friend who owned his own aircraft gave us a flying tour of the hilly landscape of Clayton and Allamakee counties, along with a quick flyover of a stretch of the Mississippi River. For me, it brought back good memories.
And that brings me to the Waverly Municipal Airport. I became acquainted with the workings of our local airfield when serving on Waverly City Council, and (currently) on the Airport Commission. Our local facility is several steps up from that grassy runway and solitary hangar, from which I first experienced flight. The Waverly airport is small enough to welcome small craft, like the one in which I rode, but large enough to accommodate small jets. There are two rows of hangars, a single concrete landing strip, and a management firm to keep things in compliance with the Federal Aviation Administration.
Some detractors in our community wonder why a city the size of Waverly needs an airport in the first place. Consider a few statistics. Last year, nearly 1,800 flights used the runway. For agricultural purposes, there were 386; for business, 820; for pleasure, 434. (Also, 154 flights were for training purposes.) All of these flights generated income. The airport is owned by the city. The revenue benefits us all.
Ever since those youthful days out on the Great Plains, I’ve nurtured some nostalgia for returning to the skies in a four-seater. One of these days I may just link up with a local pilot and get one more ‘small plane flying fix.’
Here’s what impressed me most about those small-plane flights. Unlike commercial aircraft, which can soar as high as 36,000 feet, small planes seem to hover just above the landscape. You can see all kinds of things you wouldn’t notice higher up. What struck me about those flights in my youth was that streets and buildings – even junkyards – with which I was familiar from a ground’s-eye view suddenly appeared in miniature, looking very clean and tidy. I got the feeling, studying the orderly-looking street grids of the towns over which we flew, that things were as they should be. It was an interesting (and hopeful) perspective.
All of us could use a more positive view of things right now. The pandemic appears, finally, to be coming under control. The wild ride of the previous four years in national politics seems a lot less wild, with a president who seems to know how to calm the waters, rather than keep them constantly churning.
We can’t escape the messy realities of daily life. But it doesn’t hurt, on occasion, to find a way to rise above it all, and see things differently.