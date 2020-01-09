Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

STEVENS POINT, Wis. — The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point honored more than 2,275 undergraduate students from its campuses in Marshfield, Stevens Point and Wausau for attaining high grade point averages during the fall semester of the 2019-2020 academic year.

Full-time undergraduate students who earned:

  • HIGHEST HONORS had grade points of 3.90 to 4.0 (4.0 equals straight A),
  • HIGH HONORS had grade point averages from 3.75 to 3.89, and
  • HONORS had grade point averages from 3.50 to 3.74.

Personalized certificates of scholastic achievement are sent to those who earned highest honors distinction.

Students who received honors include Shannon Raney, a senior from Shell Rock, had earned the Honors level.