STEVENS POINT, Wis. — The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point honored more than 2,275 undergraduate students from its campuses in Marshfield, Stevens Point and Wausau for attaining high grade point averages during the fall semester of the 2019-2020 academic year.
Full-time undergraduate students who earned:
- HIGHEST HONORS had grade points of 3.90 to 4.0 (4.0 equals straight A),
- HIGH HONORS had grade point averages from 3.75 to 3.89, and
- HONORS had grade point averages from 3.50 to 3.74.
Personalized certificates of scholastic achievement are sent to those who earned highest honors distinction.
Students who received honors include Shannon Raney, a senior from Shell Rock, had earned the Honors level.