STEVENS POINT, Wis. — The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point honored more than 2,660 undergraduate students for attaining high grade point averages during the spring semester of the 2019-2020 academic year.
Full-time undergraduates who earned grade points of 3.90 to 4.0 (4.0 equals straight A) are given the highest honors designation. High honor citations go to those with grade point averages from 3.75 to 3.89 and honor recognition is accorded to those with grade point averages from 3.50 to 3.74.
Shannon Raney, a senior from Shell Rock, received the honors level.
Personalized certificates of scholastic achievement are being sent to those who earned highest honors distinction.