Valentine’s Day brings mixed blessings for Terri Meister.
The owner of Waverly’s Mixing Bowl bakery will spend the days leading up to Feb. 14 making sure all the cookies are decorated and all the pies are made to order.
That means hard work, sprinkled with the joy of bringing joy to others.
Meister, who describes herself as a farm wife from Tripoli, says owning the bakery is especially delightful as holidays approach.
Since the bakery opened last year, the first Valentine’s Day was somewhat hectic, but this year, with experience and planning under her belt, Terri is going to relax, just a little bit, but not take her eye off the dough, literally.
In fact, she is making the raspberry pie her signature order for Valentine’s Day.
If you had a chance to taste the pie this summer, as this writer did, you would have noticed that it was made with fresh raspberries from Terri’s garden. And, yes, it was delicious.
Terri says two years into running the business, she is still as excited as she was on the day it opened.
She added that between now and Friday, which happens to be Valentine’s Day, she and her decorator, Sara Paxton, will be working hard to meet the demand.
Both women said they would put whatever effort is necessary to ensure that the customers feel the spirit of the celebration.
At the end of the day on Friday, Terri said she would also take a raspberry pie home for her husband of 33 years, Donald, a truck driver.
“He will enjoy this very much,” she said.