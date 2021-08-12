The Waverly Public Library and Waverly Chamber of Commerce have teamed up once again to put on Moonlight Movie Night.
At dusk (around 8:30 p.m.) on Friday, Aug. 20, bring your lawn chairs and blankets to Kohlmann Park to watch “Raya and the Last Dragon” under the stars.
Free popcorn will be provided, and you are welcome to bring your own favorite movie snacks, as well.
Hubbard Financial Group is kindly sponsoring this event, and we thank them for their support.
In case of inclement weather, the movie will be shown in the St. Paul’s Lutheran Church Parish Hall.
Come give summer a last hurrah with us on Aug. 20.