Eulogies are pouring in from all corners of the world about the life and legacy of Associate Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg as news of her passing, on Friday, at the age of 87, starts to sink in.
Collectively, all these narratives are a fitting public memorial for a public life led with purpose.
A woman of small stature, and a principled human being, Ginsburg has earned her place as a jurist of great importance the old fashioned way — through her advocacy and her fervent pursuit of equality and justice.
The way she loved the law, the way she lived her life and the way she used her voice to weave it into the fabric of this country made a difference even her adversaries cannot deny.
Ginsburg’s tenure on the highest court, her work ethic and her ability to connect with people of all walks of life gave the collective portrait of the court, and law in general, a relatable quality they often lack.
That RBG, as she is often referred to, was resilient, independent, and a rebel with a spine and the eloquence to express it made her a role model for many who drew inspiration from her strength, candor and her vision to stay the course even when she found herself alone.
That she embraced the moniker “Notorious RBG” endeared her to an intergenerational audience and added folkloric down-to-earthness to her aura.
My path crossed with hers ever so fleetingly, but memorably when she met with a group of lawyers who had just been sworn in to practice before the United States Supreme Court on June 10, 2013, in Washington, D.C.
My son, Vesselin Mitev, I am proud to say, was among them.
Looking at the video I took that day — the court had suspended its rules prohibiting cameras and allowed families to take pictures on this celebratory occasion — I reflect on the serendipity that put us, two newly naturalized Americans, in the same space with an iconic Supreme Court justice.
I still think about this moment in disbelief. There were several other immigrant families in the audience, along with us, proud parents whose sons and daughters had studied hard in their adopted country and become lawyers.
I know from talking with some briefly that they, too, appreciated RBG being there to acknowledge their successes with her presence and to set the bar high for their future.
In her informal remarks that day, Justice Ginsburg briefly mentioned John Jay, the first chief justice of the country’s highest court, who served from 1789 to 1795, and noted, to nervous laughter from the audience, that at the time the court was not important, so Jay left it to become governor of New York. It was a subtle joke, which offered context and perspective, always a good compass for an astute thinker.
RBG’s presence in that space added living history to the experiences that everyone in that room will remember for life.
In my work as a journalist, I have been in the presence of movers and shakers as I covered them, but never have I felt their presence like I did RBG’s.
That day — and today as I think about it — I feel like I was slow motioning through history, in the comforting presence of a fearless, compassionate woman who minced no words to speak her truth.
RBG shared generously her gifts for law and justice, whether she wore the robe or not.
She was a storyteller and a unifier.
Her legacy is enshrined in the law and in the lives of the people she fought for.
Over the weekend, as I tried to wrap my own mind around her departure, I reached out to area politicians and candidates and area law students to find out what her legacy means to them. (See their answers in a companion article below.)
In person, and to an outsider like myself, that day seven years ago, RBG appeared seemingly fragile but powerfully present.
That’s where she will remain for me for the rest of my own life — powerfully present even though she’s gone.