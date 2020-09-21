Iowa’s elected officials in Washington, D.C., as well as Gov. Kim Reynolds and candidates for Congress have flowed praise for Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died Friday night at age 87 due to complications of metastatic pancreatic cancer.
Ginsburg, who has been on the U.S. Supreme Court since Aug. 10, 1993, was called a “demure firebrand” in an NPR story due to her short stature but fierce advocacy of liberal causes prior to her time on the high court. She was nominated to her position by President Bill Clinton following the retirement of Byron “Whizzer” White.
Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, who is a senior member of and previously the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, which handles nominations to federal courts, said Ginsburg had fought tirelessly for greater justice, equality and opportunity for everyone during her quarter-century on the court.
“She was a trailblazer in so many ways and for so many people,” Grassley said in a statement issued shortly after Ginsburg’s death. “Her sharp legal mind, tenacity and resilience leave a remarkable imprint on our nation and her legacy will live on for generations to come. Barbara and I join our nation in mourning her passing.”
In her later years on the court, Ginsburg received the nickname “Notorious RBG,” modeled after the late rapper Notorious B.I.G., real name Christopher George Latore Wallace. She got the moniker from a law student for her fiery dissents, including the 2013 decision in Shelby County v. Holder, which revolved around two provisions of the Voting Rights Act.
Ginsburg had wide pop-culture appeal in recent years. She’s inspired nail art, Halloween costumes, a bobblehead doll and T-shirts, which Ginsburg once admitted she had “a large supply” of Notorious RBG tops that she distributed as gifts. Also, part of her dissent for Burwell v. Hobby Lobby Stores Inc. was written into a song by Jonathan Mann, according to online research.
Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, another member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, called Ginsburg a force to be reckoned with.
“She was an iconic figure who blazed a trail for working moms, graciously balancing her professional life and family,” Ernst said in a statement. “Justice Ginsburg held deep, philosophical views of the world while maintaining genuine friendships that were blind to politics. My heart is with Justice Ginsburg’s children – Jane and James — their entire family, and the loved ones she leaves behind. May she rest in peace.”
Gov. Reynolds added that Ginsburg passionately served the country through the law.
“From caring for her family while working her way through law school to reaching the highest court in our land, she blazed a trail that inspires others to answer the call to serve,” Reynolds said. “Her life of service deserves the utmost respect and admiration. My thoughts go out to her family and all who have been touched by the legacy she leaves behind.”
Ginsburg was born Joan Ruth Bader March 15, 1933, at Beth Moss Hospital in Brooklyn, New York, to Celia (Amster) and Nathan Bader and grew up in the Flatbush neighborhood. She enrolled at Harvard Law School as only one of nine women in 1956 alongside 500 men before transferring to Columbia when her husband, Martin, took a job in New York City. She earned her law degree in 1959, tied for first in her class, and was the first woman to be on both the Harvard and Columbia law reviews.
Her life was depicted in two films, the CNN documentary “RBG” and the feature “On the Basis of Sex,” where Felicity Jones portrayed the jurist. Ginsburg’s photo was also seen in the movie “Deadpool 2,” when the main character, played by Ryan Reynolds, considered her for his X-Force team of superheroes.
Rep. Abby Finkenauer, D-Iowa, said Ginsburg was a hero, an icon and an inspiration for millions of girls and women.
“Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a champion for equal rights and a pioneer in law and politics who dedicated her life to ensuring our laws lived up to our values,” Finkenauer said. “I am heartbroken at the news of her passing and offer my sincerest condolences to her family. Her place in history is assured — it’s now up to us to carry on her legacy.”
Her opponent for the 1st Congressional District, State Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Marion, was saddened by the passing of “a giant” in Ginsburg.
“RBG was a trailblazer and gave every little girl the belief that they too could be a Supreme Court Justice,” Hinson said. “In the days and weeks ahead, we should come together as a country to celebrate her amazing life and service to this country.”
Des Moines real estate executive Theresa Greenfield, who is running for the U.S. Senate as a Democrat against Ernst, said in a tweet that she was at a loss over Ginsburg’s passing.
“Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a tireless champion for civil rights and equality, an inspiration, and an icon,” Greenfield said. “Let’s work hard every day to honor her memory.”