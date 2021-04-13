On March 19, Keith Oltrogge, CPA, released an agreed-upon procedures report on the City of Readlyn for the period July 1, 2019 through June 30, 2020.
The agreed-upon procedures engagement was performed pursuant to Chapter 11.6 of the Code of Iowa.
The report includes recommendations to strengthen the city’s internal controls and overall operations.
A copy of the agreed-upon procedures report is available for review in the City Clerk’s Office, the Office of Auditor of State, and on the Auditor of State’s website at https://auditor.iowa.gov/audit-reports.