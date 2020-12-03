The Readlyn EMS Association owes a debt of gratitude to many organizations and community members for helping us reach our fundraising goal of $22,000 to purchase a new AED/Heart Monitor for our ambulance service.
Our old model will no longer be FDA approved after February 2021. Without a new device, we would not be able to provide adequate healthcare services for those who may experience heart related concerns.
The new Zoll X series model will allow us to have an all-in-one option for blood pressure checks, oxygen and heart rate readings, and EKG monitoring. New features will provide us with CPR assistance functions, time stamping of events, and the ability to check carbon monoxide levels.
The movie “The Polar Express” says that “Sometimes seeing is believing. And sometimes the most real things in the world are the things we can’t see.” These heartfelt moments and invisible traits are the foundation of what Readlyn, Wapsie Valley, and Bremer County are built upon.
As a community, you continue to have faith in our abilities, trust our knowledge, and have confidence in our dedication to show up at each call and provide the best emergent healthcare services possible. In our time of need, we had that same faith in our community’s ability to help us reach our financial goal, had trust in your knowledge to understand there is a true need for new medical equipment, and had unwavering confidence in your dedication to provide assistance when someone needs a helping hand.
The Readlyn EMS Association would like to thank the following organizations for selecting us as grant recipients this year.
· $1,000 – The Gordon Flesch Foundation
· $11,000 – Bremer County and Readlyn Community Foundations
· $500 – Waverly Walmart Community Grant,
· $1,000 – RTC Communications
To our friends and family who make up the wonderful community we serve, thank you for your support. We never would have reached our goal without your heartfelt generosity. Collectively, you provided us with $12,000 that allows us to purchase the new device outright.