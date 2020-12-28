The first big snowstorm of the season is on its way.
If predictions hold, it will hit the area Tuesday. A winter storm warning is in effect from 9 a.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday.
According to the National Weather Service, this storm is expected to produce heavy, mixed precipitation. Initial estimates include 4-8 inches of snow and less than a 10th of an inch of ice.
The hazardous conditions could seriously impact the Tuesday morning and Wednesday evening commutes, and could result in downed trees and power outages.
The low-pressure system that will cause the snowfall made its way through the Southwest, and was projected to strengthen after crossing the Rockies before going through Iowa Tuesday, according to AccuWeather.
Brian Sullivan, the city’s streets superintendent, said the fleet is ready for the first big test of the year.
He said his staff likely will work long hours to handle Ol’ Man Winter’s first blast, if it is as big as expected.
On Monday morning, Marc Taylor, one of the mechanics, had just finished fixing a leak in one of the trucks that will go out on the road to clear snow.
Waverly has about 80 lane miles of routes that need to be plowed in order of priority. The snow routes are the first to be cleared, then the airport and the residential streets are next in line, and lastly, the cul de sacs.
The city workers will keep plowing until the job is done, but in the county, the plowing will be done between 5 a.m. and 5 p.m., as the county’s policy stipulates.
At the county shop on Monday, workers were putting on chains and mixing salt and sand.
“We are making sure everything will be running smoothly,” said Scott Meier, the assistant county engineer.
He said about 25 workers will be clearing snow in the county once the storm hits. The trucks will follow their designated routes and while they will typically end at 5 p.m., they may stay an extra half hour if they are close to finishing the route.
The county services about 700 miles of roads but not everything can be cleared.
“We get a lot of information from the law center,” Meier said.
Both Sullivan and Meier said that their respective operations had not been disrupted by the pandemic in any substantive way. The shifts are staggered and in the in-person meetings and around the office, masks are required.
“We are as ready as we ever are,” Meier said. “We will be doing our normal things.”