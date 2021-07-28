Caleb Sinnwell is an eighth-grader at Nashua-Plainfield Middle School, but he has already earned his first academic medal.
On June 19, he became the first national champion of his school’s National History Day program, in the Junior Individual Website category.
His website project, “Ghost Army: Deceptive Communication and the Power of Illusion,” features in-depth research on this top secret group of approximately 1,100 men of the 23rd Headquarters Special Troops, and the 3133rd Signal Service Company.
Starting in June of 1944 in Normandy, and ending in March of 1945 along the Rhine River, these hero performers hoodwinked the enemy by staging inflatable tanks, jeeps and airplanes, among other elaborate deceptions, effectively saving lives.
The military subject matter resonated with Caleb right away, because he comes from a line of men who have answered when the country called.
His great-great-grandpa, Herman Bahlmann, served in World War I; his great-grandpa, Clarence Bahlmann, in World War II, and his grandpa, Roger Buchholz, in Vietnam.
“My grandpa and I, we talk about Vietnam,” he said. “I love the military.”
THE GHOST ARMY PROJECT WINS TOP AWARD
That legacy love, and a suggestion from his teacher, Mrs. Suzy Turner, gave Caleb the impetus to kickstart the project. But once he saw a video on the topic, he was unstoppable.
“I thought it would be a good fit for me,” he said.
Like a good journalist who sniffs out a worthwhile story and goes after it, Caleb knew that historical research alone would not do justice to the topic — he needed fresh sources to interview.
He reached out to Rick Beyer, the director of the award-winning 2013 PBS documentary “The Ghost Army,” and co-author, along with Elizabeth Sayles, of “The Ghost Army of World War II: How One Top-Secret Unit Deceived the Enemy with Inflatable Tanks, Sound Effects, and Other Audacious Fakery.”
A long correspondence between the established historian and the eighth-grader student of history ensued. Caleb’s website reflects that with meaningful quotes from his interviews with Beyer. Caleb also tracked down 97-year-old Seymour Nussenbaum, one of the Ghost Army soldiers.
Caleb found it fascinating that the recruits were not able to talk about their work to family and friends, and also learned that the records of their existence and mission were only declassified in 1996.
In email exchanges, Nussenbaum told Caleb that when his family asked him what he did in WWII, he answered that he “blew up tanks,” referring to the inflatable props his unit used for deception.
“That was an interesting part of how he said what he did, without really saying what he did,” Heather Sinnwell, Caleb’s mom, said.
Caleb’s efforts bore fruit much beyond the competition medal, and far exceeding the monetary prize of $1,000 he received.
Here are some noteworthy and enduring benefits:
His parents, his younger brother, Logan, 6, and his grandparents on both sides, are really proud of him.
At the watch party at the Nashua Fire Station where his dad, Josh, is a volunteer, Caleb received heartfelt applause from everyone in the room and a hug from his teacher while the award ceremony was being live streamed and the announcement of his win was made on June 19. Had it not been for the pandemic, he would have been in Washington, D.C., for the ceremony.
The award aside, Caleb’s research and his interviewing initiatives led to advocacy with Beyer asking him to lobby elected representatives in establishing a formal recognition of the Ghost Army servicemen.
Since May, Caleb has been making calls and sending emails to members of the 117th Congress to support the Ghost Army Congressional Gold Medal Act (SF 1404).
Currently, Sen. Joni Ernst and Mississippi Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, are on board, bringing to 40 the number of cosponsors. Caleb has reached out to senators from Nebraska, Indiana, Kansas, Virginia, North Carolina and Wyoming, and on Aug. 2, Caleb hopes to make a pitch to Sen. Chuck Grassley.
If the veteran Iowa senator gets behind the bill, this will get Caleb closer to the 67 co-sponsors required to bring the bill to the floor of the U.S. Senate.
“I tell them the truth,” Caleb said, explaining the essence of his pitch to congressional leaders. “I tell them what the Ghost Army is and why they deserve the medal. They never got the recognition they deserved. The veterans of all wars deserve recognition.”
THE HOG LIFT
Climbing up to the top spot in his category this year was not a leap for Caleb. He had to work his way there.
Last year, he placed in the top 30 nationally with a project called “When Pigs Fly: The 1960 Iowa Hog Lift Breaks Economic and Political Barriers.”
Presented in a web format, it documents the generosity of Iowa hog farmers who, in 1960, sent by airplane 36 breeding hogs and feed to help their counterparts in the prefecture of Yamanashi, Japan. The area had been devastated by two typhoons and was still suffering in the aftermath of WWII.
Iowa farmers returned home from Japan with “gifts and stories,” according to a March 22, 1960, story in the Ames Daily Tribune, posted on Caleb’s website.
In the long run, that gesture of caring led to a long-lasting friendship. Iowa and Yamanashi formed a sister-state bond, which remains vibrant today.
THE JOURNALIST IS A HISTORIAN
One takeaway from Caleb’s historic research for both projects is that journalists write the first draft of history. He relied on newspaper coverage and newsreels to reconstruct the past.
He also learned the story of the past needs to be retold in the present to each new generation.
Otherwise, it slips into oblivion.
Still another insight is similar to the adage journalists live by — that solid storytelling creates lifelong connections with the sources who have entrusted the interviewer with their stories.
As a result, Caleb will soon meet with members of the Goeppinger family whose ancestor, Walter, went to Japan as part of the hog lift.
In an upcoming trip to Des Moines, he will also tour the Capitol grounds and visit the Japanese Bell of Peace and Friendship.
On the threshold of ninth grade this fall, Caleb is not done researching and creating.
As he is reaping some of the rewards from his first two projects, he is already fully involved in his next year’s research.
For now, his plans for the future are still in the formative stages, but no matter what profession he picks, he knows this for sure, at least for now: Like his grandpa and his dad, he wants to serve on the Nashua-Plainfield Fire Department. Like his grandpa, he wants to work on the Sinnwell grain farm. And even though he has no family connection to linemen, he somehow wants to incorporate this job into his life.
How exactly all of this will fit in Caleb’s future is yet to be determined.
For now, he is not sharing the focus of his next history project, but, like the true champion he is, he is excited about his new adventure.
“I am ready to keep learning,” he said.