In an effort to keep pace with rapidly increasing enrollment, the Denver Community School District has made several new hires over the past few years.
These new positions have allowed the district to create an additional section of kindergarten and first grade, along with serving more early childhood special education students. Additionally, DCSD has hired a third music teacher, a STEM teacher, an elementary school guidance counselor, a high school principal and a custodian.
“We are fortunate to live in a growing community, which in turn has led to healthy growth in our enrollment,” said Scott Krebsbach, DCSD School Board President. “The addition of these new positions in our schools has helped us ensure we are providing our students with a top-quality educational experience. However, we still have a number of facilities needs we must address in the near future.”
On March 3, 2020, district residents will vote on Phase II of a project to address facilities and capacity needs in Denver schools. If approved, the plan would not lead to an increase in property tax rates.
The board was able to keep the tax levy for Phase I — the Cyclone Center — at $2.70 per every $1,000 of assessed property value. In March, voters will be asked to approve $7.75 million in General Obligation bonds, which would take the current $2.70 tax levy approved for the Cyclone Center and extend it for six more years (from 2036 to 2042).
In addition to the GO Bonds, Phase II would be funded through $7 million in state penny sales tax funds, $2.1 million in Physical Plant & Equipment Levy (PPEL) and SAVE cash and $1.5 million through PPEL funds.
“The upcoming election will give residents a chance to vote on a plan that would address our space needs while eliminating the need for any property tax rate increase,” said Brad Laures, DCSD Superintendent. “We see this as a win-win for our school district and our entire community.”
Enrollment in Denver schools is up 5% in the past school year alone, and it has jumped 15.3% over the past five years. District projections indicate nearly 100 more students attending the district’s schools by September 2022.
To learn more about Phase II and how it would address the district’s space needs, along with answers to frequently asked questions, visit https://www.dcsdplanning.org.