DES MOINES – Dawson Schmit bellowed the word, “go.”
So, Ethan Oltrogge went.
That command opened Wapsie Valley’s record-setting sprint medley relay during the Class 1A state track meet Saturday afternoon at Drake Stadium.
Fast forward roughly a minute and senior Trevor Sauerbrei extended his arms in triumph after he crossed the finish line in 1 minute, 33.57 seconds to set a new Class 1A record time.
Propelled by the sprint medley gold and individual championship in the 400-meter dash (Sauerbrei) and high jump (Gunner Meyer), the Warriors placed fourth in 1A with 50 points. They were two behind third-place Earlham
The Class 1A sprint medley relay record was 1:33.83. Wapsie Valley shattered its seed time of 1:34.26 coming out of the middle lane.
“It’s the greatest feeling ever. We knew coming in we had the top spot, we knew we had to perform and we did just that,” Sauerbrei said between gasps of breath. “(The meet record) was in the back of our mind even though our coach told us not to think about it. It’s hard not to do that.”
It began with Schmit’s call, something the sophomore has spoken every relay he and Oltrogge have run this season.
“I feel like when I say that, it gives him that extra boost and he just goes,” Schmit said.
Oltrogge heard Schmit “every time” and “that’s when the burners come on.”
“It’s one of those things knowing that my teammate hands off to me, he knows that I’m the guy to be in that spot for that race that he can support,” Oltrogge added. “And it helps me knowing I have teammates behind me, supporting me all the way down the track.”
Schmit ran 100 meters, Oltrogge ran another 100 and handed off to Holten Robinson for the 200-meter portion of the race. Robinson gave it to Sauerbrei, and the Northern Iowa track signee blistered through his 400 leg.
“I have so many emotions right now,” Robinson said. “It’s a great feeling to put together a championship squad with these guys. I love running with them and I love them as brothers. It’s just a great feeling. I love it.”
The Warriors had 26 points before the sprint medley and the victory kicked off a 24-point day. Meyer placed sixth in the 110 hurdles (15.49) and Sauerbrei was fourth in 200 (22.83) while running from lane 1.
“Didn’t get the greatest lane, but I made do,” he said. “I’ve never run in one of those (inside) lanes before, so it was weird. Just had to go and whatever happened, happened.”
Wapsie Valley had an outside shot at third place with 47 points and the 400 relay left, but needed a title and Lisbon to falter. The Warriors quartet of Schmit, Oltrogge, Hunter Kane and Robinson placed third in 44.95, which head coach Justin Davie was pleased with as a meet-ender in the moment.
The attitude extended across the Warriors contingent. Talk revolved around the state record, three entry golds and two relay bronzes.
“It’s awesome,” Sauerbrei said. “Without having track last year, to be where we are now … to come out here and perform at our best was great.”
Warrior girls end season Saturday
As a lead off to the boys’ title, the girls sprint medley relay placed 17th (1:56.59) via the quartet of Emma Jones, Kate Risse, Hannah Knight and Sydnie Martin.
During the last hard downpour of the three-day meet, freshman Ava VanDaele was 10th in the 1,500 (5:16.28). She dropped six seconds from her seed time.
The girls team didn’t score but put all of its entries between 10th and 17th.