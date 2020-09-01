Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Red Cedar Place

The newly built Red Cedar Place is taking rental applications for senior occupants.

RCP is a newly constructed Senior Living (62 and over) apartment complex managed by Waverly Senior Housing located in northwest Waverly. It features one- and two-bedroom apartments. Some of which are handicapped accessible.

Located at 426 16th St. NW, the building has elevator access, as well as video surveillance. It is within walking distance to the Waverly Public Library. Each apartment includes a fully equipped kitchen, washer and dryer as well as carpet and wood-style flooring. Water, sewer and garbage are included in the monthly rent. Tenants will be responsible for their own electricity costs.

You can find more information and photos at: https://www.waverlyseniorhousing.com. Interested individuals can request an application by contacting Waverly Senior Housing at 319-352-3394, or waverlyseniorhousing@gmail.com. Applicants will need to meet age and income requirements to be eligible. A background check will be completed when an application is received.