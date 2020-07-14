Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

The American Red Cross will be hosting blood drives in Waverly and Shell Rock over the next few weeks.

The drive in Waverly will be held from noon to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 21, at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 2001 W. Bremer Ave., Waverly. No walk-ins will be accepted at this drive.

The blood drive in Shell Rock will be held from 1:30-5:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14 at the Boyd Building, 303 Cherry St., Shell Rock. There will also be no walk-ins accepted at this drive.

A second Waverly drive will be held from noon-5:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 31 at Redeemer Lutheran Church. Again, no walk-ins.

To make appointments for either blood drive, contact the American Red Cross at 1-800-733-2767 or Erin Ball at 319-415-9135.

The Waverly blood drives are sponsored by the Waverly Pizza Ranch, and the Shell Rock drive is sponsored by Security State Bank in Shell Rock.