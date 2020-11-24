The I’s are dotted, the T’s are crossed, and work to rehabilitate one of Waverly’s landmarks is well underway.
During the Nov. 16 meeting of the Waverly City Council, it approved a purchase and development agreement with 1859 Ventures LLC for the former Red Fox Inn property, 1900 Heritage Way.
The council also put the hotel site and an adjacent property into a new West Waverly Urban Renewal Plan and Tax Increment Financing district and designated the area under blight status. The area was removed from the city’s Unified Urban Renewal Plan and TIF district.
As part of the development agreement, 1859 Ventures would pay $1 for the hotel building and a contingency where the Pleasant Hill-based group would make improvements to increase its valuation to at least $5 million by January 2023 with an intermediate goal of $2.5 million by January 2022, according to a summary of the agreement in a council memo prepared by Economic Development Director and City Attorney Bill Werger.
The agreement also details a series of blight remediation grants based on the increase in value from the current $993,360 and the tax increments the higher levels generate. A rebate structure has been set for 100% of the increments in each of the first two years, 80% in the third year, 60% in the fourth, 40% in the fifth and 20% in the sixth.
There are also grants being made from a 50% rebate in hotel/motel taxes for each of the first seven years once the hotel portion of the property is completed and in operation for one full calendar year.
1859 Ventures plans to redevelop the Red Fox Inn, which in its heyday had a very busy hotel, restaurant and convention center, to have 34 market-rate apartments ranging from one to three bedrooms, a 48-room hotel, two restaurants, a 4,500-square-foot event center and other site improvements.
The agreement also includes a clause where 1859 Ventures cannot sell off any part of the property to a third party without the city’s approval, and there need to be at least nine full-time-equivalent positions employed during the time when grants are payable.
Werger added that there are processes that the city could enact if 1859 Ventures fails to perform to redevelop the hotel and get the property back.
“It tries to cover us on most angles,” Werger said. “It gives the developer a good incentive to proceed, but it also has some protections, so we have the ability to push the process through.”
Ward 1 Councilman Brian Birgen questioned the provision of the $5 million valuation by 2023. He said the hotel was assessed in 2016 at $1.4 million.
“Going from $1.4 million to $5 million seems like a stretch,” Birgen quipped. “Is this a reasonable assessed value for them to get to? What is that number based on? I’m a little curious about where that number is coming from.”
City Administrator James Bronner said the goal is reasonable.
“We think it’ll be higher than that when all is said and done,” Bronner said. “When you look at similar-sized hotels that have been newly renovated, and then you break out apartment complexes, which is the back building, and then you add in potential for a restaurant in that square-footage, that’s kind of how it was pieced together.
“We worked with the assessor to determine some of this. It’s truly them willing to agree to that kind of a valuation in order for them to receive the rebates or the tax incentives that they’re looking to get.”
Bronner added other new hotels have been higher in assessments.
“When you look at the condition of the building, that’s why it was closer down to the $1.4 (million), and actually just under a million for next year, it’s being anticipated,” he continued.
Birgen said that $1.4 million was the “high point” of the values he’s seen.
“If they’re signing onto it, they’re thinking that they can reach that $5 million level,” he concluded.
Werger said that contractors were already on site working on the roof of what would be the apartment building as well as the electrical work.
The plan is to clean out as much of the building as possible to begin the reconstruction of the planned apartment building in the spring, Werger said.
“They’re hoping to have that apartment building done by next year,” he added.