The last two Sundays in September, Redeemer Lutheran Church, Waverly, offers forums covering recent action of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (ELCA).
On Sunday, Sept. 22, the forum presents the new social statement on faith, sexism and justice and other action from the churchwide assembly.
The following Sunday, Sept. 29, the forum outlines what it means that ELCA congregations are now sanctuary congregations.
The public is invited to both forums, which begin at 9:15 a.m. in Redeemer’s fellowship hall at 2001 West Bremer Ave., Waverly. Redeemer is located at the intersection of Iowa Highway 3 and Business U.S. Highway 218, opposite Pizza Ranch. Its worship services begin at 8 and 10:30 a.m.
Social statement
Presenting on Sept. 22 is Dr. Kristen Wendland, Wartburg College religion assistant professor. Wendland graduated from Wartburg College in 2000 and holds a doctorate from Princeton Theological Seminary and master degrees from Luther Seminary.
Among other topics, she will guide participants through the churchwide social statement that was passed in the denomination’s meetings in Milwaukee in July. Last year, ELCA members submitted evaluations of the proposed social statement and will be interested in how their suggestions may have influenced the final document.
Sanctuary church body
On Sept. 29, Dr. Paul Edison-Swift from Decorah will outline the AMMPARO Network (Accompanying Migrant Minors with Protection, Advocacy, Representation, and Opportunities). As Northeast Iowa AMMPARO Network Coordinator, Edison-Swift will explain what it means for the ELCA to be a sanctuary church body and describe how individuals and congregations can become involved.
Edison-Swift served in the churchwide organization in Chicago since the ELCA began in 1988, first in the Department for Communication and now as a deployed business analyst in the information technology unit. Paul and his wife, Sue, are “following grandparents,” moving to Decorah in 2016, after their daughter, the Rev. Anne Edison-Albright, began a call as a campus pastor at Luther College. Connecting to a strong network of immigrant allies in Decorah ignited his long-standing commitment to social justice. He serves as the volunteer coordinator for the Northeast Iowa Synod AMMPARO Network, which began in 2017.
Call (319) 352-1325 with questions.