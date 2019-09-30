Weather Alert

...HEAVY RAIN AND FLASH FLOOD POTENTIAL TUESDAY INTO WEDNESDAY... .WIDESPREAD MODERATE TO HEAVY RAIN REMAINS FORECAST ACROSS MUCH OF CENTRAL IOWA TUESDAY INTO EARLY WEDNESDAY. THE RAIN LOOKS TO BEGIN OVER NORTHWEST IOWA EARLY TUESDAY MORNING AND GRADUALLY SPREAD SOUTHEAST THROUGH THE DAY TUESDAY INTO TUESDAY NIGHT. REPEATED ROUNDS OF RAINFALL ARE EXPECTED WHICH MAY LEAD TO WIDESPREAD HEAVY RAINFALL AND THE POTENTIAL FOR FLASH FLOODING. MANY LOCATIONS ARE ALREADY VERY SATURATED FROM RECENT HEAVY RAINFALL OVER THE PAST SEVERAL DAYS TO A WEEK. THESE CONDITIONS COMBINED WITH INCREASED RUNOFF FROM POST-MATURE CROPLANDS WILL INCREASE THE THREAT OF FLASH FLOODING AS WELL. ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN DES MOINES HAS EXPANDED THE * FLASH FLOOD WATCH TO INCLUDE PORTIONS OF CENTRAL IOWA, NORTH CENTRAL IOWA, NORTHEAST IOWA, AND SOUTH CENTRAL IOWA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN CENTRAL IOWA, GRUNDY, JASPER, MARSHALL, POLK, AND TAMA. IN NORTH CENTRAL IOWA, BUTLER. IN NORTHEAST IOWA, BLACK HAWK AND BREMER. IN SOUTH CENTRAL IOWA, CLARKE, DECATUR, LUCAS, MADISON, MARION, RINGGOLD, UNION, WARREN, AND WAYNE. * FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING * WIDESPREAD RAINFALL OF 1 TO 2 INCHES WITH LOCALLY HEAVIER AMOUNTS IN EXCESS OF 3 TO 4 INCHES MAY OCCUR BY EARLY WEDNESDAY. RAIN RATES MAY EXCEED 1 TO 2 INCHES PER HOUR AT TIMES LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT. * LOW WATER CROSSINGS MAY BECOME IMPEDED, ESPECIALLY ON SECONDARY ROADS. SMALLER STREAMS MAY HAVE RAPID RISES. WATER MAY POND ON ROADS AND IN FIELDS. URBAN AREAS MAY SEE SIGNIFICANT PONDING OF WATER. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED. &&