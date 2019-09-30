I’d never seen anything like it. At least not in the middle of a high school.
Over a dozen menu items. Three different coffee blends. Tons of snacks, ranging from beef jerky to fruit chews to pretzel crisps.
It’s called “Go-Hawks on the Go,” as detailed by a tasteful illustration on a wall-sized whiteboard that also features the elaborate menu.
The coffee shop adjoining the cafeteria at Waverly-Shell Rock High School isn’t open during lunch hours, but at any other time of day, students can reenergize so their days don’t feel 30 hours long (they did when I was in high school, at least).
Frankly, it was impressive. How could a high school have a coffee shop that rivals Starbucks? (Side-note: How many high school kids actually drink coffee nowadays? I’m honestly curious.)
But as the day went on, my astonishment slowly transformed into understanding.
Last Thursday, athletic director Dave Litterer gave me a full-fledged tour of the high school, mainly focusing on the athletics facilities. I shook hands with students, administrators and coaches. Of course, it wasn’t my first time inside the high school, even though I’ve only been here a few weeks — but it was the first step to understanding the philosophy driving the athletic program.
It goes like this: students should be supported and lifted up in any and every way possible to ensure growth and success.
See, we undoubtedly live in a society obsessed with football. NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” has been the most-watched TV program in the country for eight years running. Vast stadiums (more like cathedrals) costing billions of dollars are regularly constructed so football can be played on the biggest and most state-of-the-art stages. It’s no secret that at any given high school, football will probably be the emphasis of the athletic program.
Only, when I walk through W-SR and take in my surroundings, that doesn’t seem to be the case here.
Of course, football is important at Waverly-Shell Rock — but so is volleyball. Track and field. Wrestling. Baseball. It’s rare that a school gives almost equal attention and resources to each sport.
You can see it in the new gymnasium, where there’s enough space and equipment to hold three volleyball matches — or five wrestling matches — simultaneously.
You can see it in the track and field equipment, or in the exercise bikes overlooking the court from the second-level track.
It’s been one of Litterer’s primary missions in his 22 years as AD at W-SR: providing each and every student with the opportunities to succeed and explore their passions outside of the classroom.
“My philosophy has always been to try to give every program that we offer at W-SR just as much attention as we do to what you might think is a major sport,” Litterer told me. “My philosophy has always been that.”
Case in point: in the next month or so, W-SR will announce it will be hosting the girls state wrestling tournament for the second year in a row. Girls high school wrestling is on the rise, but lots of schools don’t have teams yet — but here the Go-Hawks are, ahead of the curve.
It’s no surprise W-SR has state championships in wrestling, boys and girls tennis, bowling, baseball and volleyball this decade.
“As we’ve grown our programs, we’ve just needed to have a balanced approached, and I think that’s always been my way of trying to manage our programs — to have a balanced look at everything we do,” Litterer said. “If you were to look at our success over the last number of years, you’re going to start seeing other programs that hadn’t necessarily had successes before.”
So, now, it’s not so hard for me to see why “Go-Hawks on the Go” exists. The school wants to support its students in any way it can — whether it’s with a new stretch of artificial turf for track practice or a freshly-brewed “Jamaican Me Crazy” cup of coffee.