It was early afternoon Sunday, and I was exhausted.
After drowning in a foot of snow resulting from my neglect over the past few weeks, my back porch was finally cleared, along with the adjoining stairs.
I came inside, wiped the sweat from my brow, peeled off my snow boots, sat down on the couch and opened my phone.
One text, from my best friend Joe.
"Did Kobe just die?"
Confusion. Apprehension. A hole forming in my stomach as I pull up Twitter and start scrolling.
A helicopter had crashed in Calabasas, California. Nine people on board, no survivors. On that helicopter was Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna. On that helicopter was a father, John Altobelli, his wife Keri, his daughter Alyssa.
I, along with what seemed like everyone else on planet earth, kept scrolling, thought "Please no," looked for verification, hoped this was somehow fake.
It wasn't.
I love writing, especially about sports, but here is a moment where creative juices stop, eloquence ends. What words are there?
For me, at least, this will be a moment where I never forget where I was when it happened. It was shaping up to be a relaxing Sunday. My hour-and-a-half-long chore was finally finished. My Kansas City Chiefs had landed in Miami for Super Bowl 54. All was well.
But the unthinkable happened Sunday afternoon. It hurts to think about someone who meant so much to so many leaving this world at age 41. It hurts even more to think about Gianna, who only got to live her bright life for 14 years. It hurts to think about their bond, about how promising both of their lives were, about how much potential for good was extinguished in a moment.
I didn't like Kobe Bryant the NBA player. So, so many people were in that boat with me. And that only adds to his legacy. It was a result of his Mamba Mentality. He knew he was better than you, and if he wasn't, he was going to out-work you to make sure he was. He could be selfish. He talked a lot of trash. He wasn't the most polite player to grace the league.
It's all part of the Kobe Bryant experience, and whether you loved the player or not, you cannot doubt the impact of the man, the influence he had on billions, the great things he was going to do during with what should have been the many remaining years of his life.
There is no NBA team in Kansas City. There is no NBA team in Iowa. And yet, Kobe Bryant meant something to me and every single boy I grew up with. And I'll bet he meant something to dang near every person in Iowa, too.
Please, take a moment to experience love and gratefulness this week. Say an extra "I love you" to someone you hold dear. Give your child or your father or mother or cousin or whoever an extra hug, because life is incredibly fleeting, and every moment we have needs to be taken advantage of.
That's the way Kobe lived, and that's how he would want us to live too.