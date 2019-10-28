Waverly-Shell Rock's football season may not have gone as planned, but it did end with a bang Friday night in Charles City: the Go-Hawks defeated the rival Comets 31-27 in a wild, back-and-forth contest.
Below are three stats that determined the outcome of W-SR's final game of 2019:
Flege throws for 180
Waverly-Shell Rock's 31 points scored Friday were a season-high by a wide margin, and it wouldn't have happened without a sharp performance from senior quarterback Ethan Flege.
Flege didn't have the best season, completing just 39% of his passes and only throwing for one touchdown, but the senior kicked it up a notch in his final game in black-and-gold.
Flege completed 9 of his 20 pass attempts for 180 yards, a season-high. He didn't throw for a touchdown, but the senior had seven completions for at least 17 yards and two that went for over 30 yards.
On his first dropback of the game, Flege found fellow senior Cael White on a beautiful, 33 yard pass that got the away crowd going, and he later hit Tyler McNally for 20 more on the same drive. The passes set up the Go-Hawks' first touchdown and set the tone for the rest of the night.
Flege has averaged just 17 pass attempts per game this season; the W-SR offense focused on the run game. But Flege threw it 20 times Friday night because head coach Mark Hubbard said Charles City was selling out to stop the run.
The quarterback, and the Go-Hawks' offense, adapted nicely.
W-SR plays clean; Charles City... not so much
The Go-Hawks certainly didn't play perfectly in Charles City on Friday night.
For one, they gave up over 200 rushing yards, and the Comets generally were able to do whatever they wanted running the ball. W-SR also converted on just five of its 10 third downs, and Charles City dominated the time of possession, 28:21 to 19:39.
But one major category that Waverly-Shell Rock can hang its hat on is the penalty department.
The Go-Hawks weren't penalized a single time in 48 minutes Friday night. Meanwhile, the Comets were flagged five times for 50 yards.
Fifty yards may not seem like much, but that makes a big difference.
Leading 14-13 late in the second quarter, W-SR faced a fourth and one at Charles City's 41 yard line. It was a big play — the Go-Hawks were too far away to kick a field goal, and a punt wouldn't have been worth it.
As the rivals lined up on the line of scrimmage, one of the Comets jumped offsides and touched a W-SR lineman. Charles City was called for encroachment, gifting the Go-Hawks a first down.
I was covering the game from the Charles City press box, where three or four coaches resided, and a huge groan emitted after the penalty, which led to a W-SR field goal.
An even more significant penalty was called on Charles City late in the fourth quarter.
After CC running back Trever Heitz ran for his third touchdown to give his team the lead, the Comets committed an unsportsmanlike penalty after the PAT.
The flag meant Charles City had to kick off from its own 25 yard, allowing Donovan Wessel the perfect opportunity to get his second kick return touchdown.
Playing clean football pays dividends.
Hagarty runs for 81
He may not have had as much success as Heitz, who ran for 170 yards on 34 rushing attempts, but freshman running back McCrae Hagarty had quite a night on Friday.
Hagarty ran the ball 15 times for 80, and his 38 yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter put W-SR up 24-20 and kept the Go-Hawks in the shootout.
The 5-foot-11, 175 pound freshman didn't make his varsity debut until Oct. 4 against West Delaware, yet his 401 rushing yards on the season was second on the team, just four yards behind junior Jonathan Wessel.
Hagarty finished the year averaging 100 yards per game. It may have been a bitter season, but the Go-Hawks probably found themselves a gem at running back who will shine for three more years.