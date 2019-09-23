Greetings, football fans, and welcome to Reed's Review, a weekly article focusing on an area prep football game from the past Friday.
Being that I'm still new here, and that the football season doesn't last forever, it's realistic that this piece might turn into something else down the road.
We'll see. I'll keep you all posted.
But for now, I have a few observations from the Go-Hawks' 13-6 loss at New Hampton last Friday.
It was a hard loss to swallow for W-SR, which fell to 1-3 with its third straight defeat.
The Go-Hawks had a chance to tie (or win) in the game's final minutes, but a failed fourth down conversion sealed the win for New Hampton.
Here are three observations from Friday:
Running game diversified
Last week, head coach Mark Hubbard told me he planned to give more carries to senior Payton Leonard and sophomore Cayden Langreck. On Friday, he stayed true to his word.
Langreck led the way with 11 total carries for 27 yards, while Leonard rushed the ball 10 times for 49 yards and for a touchdown in the third quarter.
By W-SR standards, this was unconventional — junior Jonathan Wessel came into the game with a team-high 58 carries, and his twin brother Donavan was second with 26.
Yet, Jonathan didn't touch the ball once Friday, and Donavan had seven attempts on the ground.
Perhaps the new strategy is a sound one: W-SR ran for 152 yards Friday and showed it can consistently move the ball.
Regardless, this is something to monitor going forward. Perhaps the Go-Hawks can keep their opponents guessing regarding who will get the ball.
Defense getting stronger
It appears the Go-Hawks have somewhat recovered from the Sept. 6 home opener letdown.
After surrendering 35 points to Clear Lake in a blowout loss that Friday night, W-SR has allowed just 27 points over the last two games combined.
What was most impressive on the defensive side Friday night was W-SR's containment of New Hampton junior running back Carter Ferrie.
Ferrie is New Hampton's workhorse, averaging over 20 carries a game. The 6-foot-2, 212-pound running back has six touchdowns this season.
He was mostly ineffective Friday — Ferrie carried the ball 23 times for just 22 yards. When I asked Hubbard about New Hampton last week, the first thing he discussed was finding a way to stop Ferrie. He and his staff can look back at this game and know they did just that.
Ferrie did score a touchdown in the fourth quarter, but the Go-Hawks' run defense was impressive nonetheless.
What needs improvement is the pass defense. New Hampton sophomore quarterback Mason Lane completed 11 of 17 passes for 132 yards and a touchdown.
That touchdown went to sophomore Drake Wemark, looked like a monster Friday, hauling in seven catches for 99 yards. He even had a one-handed catch that made everyone at the stadium gasp.
(Side note: Both Lane and Wemark are sophomores, and Ferrie is a junior. If these guys continue to get better, New Hampton could be a force over the next few years.)
All things considered, though, holding an opponent to 13 points is nothing to scoff at.
Need more points
Here's a list of statistical categories W-SR outperformed New Hampton in:
- First downs
- Rushing yards
- Total yards
- Time of possession
- Yards per play
That's all well and good, but those stats don't really mean anything when they're not translating to points on the board.
After posting just six points Friday, the Go-Hawks are averaging 10 points per game this season.
The main culprit for the lack of points Friday was the lack of execution on conversions.
New Hampton went six for 14 on third downs and two for two on fourth downs. Meanwhile, W-SR converted on just two of 11 third downs and one of four on fourth downs.
Those are drive-killers, and until the Go-Hawks find a way to sustain drives and convert on more third downs, scoring points is going to continue to be a challenge.