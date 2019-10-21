The clock had struck 10, Waverly-Shell Rock football had just lost 35-18 to Independence, and the cold winds swirling throughout Go-Hawk Stadium were beginning to bite the skin.
So for our postgame interview Friday night, W-SR head coach Mark Hubbard and I stood just outside of the stadium’s press box, taking refuge from the unabated chill.
While cold surrounded us, Hubbard’s words were warm as he tried to relay to me what this team means to the community, and vice versa.
He pointed, and told me to look at the gold banners surrounding the field that boast of Go-Hawks state titles and district championships.
“All these kids grew up seeing that,” Hubbard said. “So for their season to transpire the way that it has, and this is the last time they get to come out here in these home uniforms, it’s emotional.”
Hubbard wasn’t quite as stirred as some of his seniors were, but there was a vulnerability to his words that I hadn’t heard from the coach in my short time in Waverly.
Seeing the way students, families and fans packed Go-Hawk Stadium during a losing season and the tears welling in the eyes of the players was one way to understand the importance of this program to this community.
But hearing Hubbard’s usually steady, unflinching voice crack after the game was something else entirely. It helped me understand.
Every community in the country will tell you how much they love their football team, their athletes, their students. But it’s rare that they prove it like Waverly did Friday night.
Setting all that gushy stuff aside, I have some takeaways from the Go-Hawks’ performance against Independence. They go as such:
W-SR makes Schmitt look mortal
The Mustangs received the ball first Friday night, giving everyone in Go-Hawk Stadium a chance to watch the infamous Logan Schmitt.
Independence’s quarterback entered the game with over 2,000 combined passing and rushing yards and 31 total touchdowns. KWAY’s Matt Ray on the pregame radio broadcast compared the dual-threat athlete to Heisman-winning quarterback Tim Tebow, and when Schmitt started warming up, it wasn’t hard to see why.
But the way the game began, it was clear Independence wasn’t going to put up 40+ points like it has four times this season.
The Mustangs went three and out in each of their first three possessions and didn’t score in the first quarter.
While Independence got it together and posted 35 points — albeit its last touchdown came in garbage time — Waverly-Shell Rock showed it wasn’t going to be pushed around by Schmitt.
Now, it wasn’t like Schmitt stunk. He was rather good, throwing for 112 yards and a touchdown while rushing for 91 yards and another touchdown on the ground. But he wasn’t the world-beating game-wrecker he’s been all season.
On the passing side, Schmitt completed less than half of his passes — 5 of 13. He was also sacked twice by a clearly motivated W-SR defense.
And while Schmitt ran the ball for nearly 100 yards, he had 17 carries and averaged 5.4 yards per carry — again, good, but not up to snuff with what he’s done all year.
Go-Hawks fix fumble woes
A big reason W-SR lost in Week 7 at Waterloo East was because the Go-Hawks fumbled the ball three times — and Waterloo East recovered all three.
Freshman running back McCrae Hagarty was the culprit for two of the fumbles, while senior quarterback Ethan Flege had the third fumble.
Obviously, that’s not what you want, and W-SR turned it around against the Mustangs.
The Go-Hawks didn’t cough the ball up once Friday night. Hubbard showed its faith in Hagarty by giving him 22 carries against the Mustangs, and he held on to the ball every time.
With the way the defense has played all year, not turning the ball over might be the most important aspect to Waverly-Shell Rock’s offense.
The problem was, Flege threw two interceptions. Now, the first one wasn’t his fault: Flege hit Layne McDonald in the chest with the ball, and Independence’s Cole Davis ripped the ball away for a pick.
The second interception might not have been Flege’s fault either. The ball might have been tipped — I couldn’t tell, as I was on the sidelines taking photos.
Regardless, good on the Go-Hawks for cleaning up the fumbles.
W-SR wins time of possession
How do you beat an undefeated team which is clearly the top dog in the district?
You run the ball and control the time of possession.
Waverly-Shell Rock did both, which is the main reason it was in the game.
The Go-Hawks controlled the ball for 27 minutes, 41 seconds, while the Mustangs had it for just over 20 minutes.
The difference was even more stark over the first half, during which W-SR had the ball for 16 minutes, 12 seconds.
The Go-Hawks gave themselves a chance to win this game. If a few things went differently, the tone of this column would sound a lot different.