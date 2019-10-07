I’ve been in Waverly for less than a month, which means I didn’t see W-SR football’s Week 1 win at North Fayette Valley, but I’m still going to make this claim:
Friday’s 15-8 win over West Delaware was the Go-Hawks’ most impressive performance this season, and it came at a time when they were most desperate.
The aggressive defense. The punishing running game, now featuring freshman McCrae Hagarty. It was all just too much for the Hawks.
(Side note: when I was speaking to Hagarty after the game, I had to remind myself he’s a freshman. He’s bigger than me, and I turned 23 last week.)
(Side note to that side note: who else is excited to see Hagarty wrestle come winter? Rumor has it that’s his best sport...)
Anyway, let’s just say the W-SR team that sealed its first district win Friday looked way different than the iterations from previous weeks. This kind of performance is what many have been waiting to see from this team.
The thing is, though, it might have come too late. The win pushed W-SR to 2-4, perhaps a reminder to the team of of how important it’ll be to win again this Friday at Waterloo East.
Because Waverly-Shell Rock is in fourth place in Class 3A District 3. Decorah (3-3, 2-0 in district play) — which blew out the Go-Hawks on Sept. 27 — is in first place. Independence (6-0, 2-0) is right there with Decorah and hasn’t lost a game this season (W-SR hosts Independence on Oct. 18).
The Go-Hawks technically could still sneak into the playoffs with an at-large bid, but they’re trying to climb out of a deep hole the four losses stuck them in.
But the good news is that it appears W-SR turned a corner last Friday, and who knows what could happen if the team keeps heading in this direction?
With that said, below are a few more takeaways from the Go-Hawks’ win:
W-SR’s dominant defense
What better way to bounce back from a blowout loss than holding your opponent to just eight points?
Yes, West Delaware averages just 15 points per game. Yes, W-SR held North Fayette Valley to just seven points in Week 1. But all things considered, I would classify Friday’s win as the best defensive performance of the season for W-SR.
The main reason for this is that the Go-Hawks were great at defending both phases of offense: passing and rushing.
The W-SR defense gave West Delaware quarterback Jared Voss problems all night. He only completed 5 of 19 passes for 84 yards — and 34 of those yards came on one pass to the 6-foot-4 Kyle Kelley on a go-route.
The Go-Hawks’ pass rush consistently swarmed Voss, sacking him three times and forcing him to make mistakes. Early in the third quarter, Voss was intercepted by sophomore safety Layne McDonald on a pass intended for Logan Woellert.
The game’s defensive MVP might have been Cole Kramer, the ultimate disrupter of the Hawks’ offense. The senior racked up 2 sacks, 2.5 tackles for losses and a total of six tackles on the night.
Kramer is a big reason the Go-Hawks were able to contain West Delaware running back Cael Meyer. Meyer was held to just 56 rushing yards on 23 attempts.
West Delaware had no answers on offense, as W-SR put forward a master class in how to protect a lead. It’ll have to bring it again Friday when the Go-Hawks head to Waterloo East, a team that posts 24.5 points per game.
Go-Hawks control time of possession
For a W-SR team that would probably struggle in a shootout, a smart game plan is to pound the ball, maintain possession for long stretches and keep the clock on your side.
The Go-Hawks did exactly that Friday.
W-SR possessed the football for 30 minutes, 53 seconds against West Delaware — for the numbers people, that’s around 63% of the entire game.
After a first quarter that hurt my eyes (a combined eight punts and zero first downs, are you serious?) W-SR claimed a 6-0 lead before halftime. Other than a near pick-six at the end of the game, the Go-Hawks did a great job of protecting that lead.
Of course, it’s not that tall a task when you can give the ball to Hagarty every down.
One of the Go-Hawks main weaknesses is an inability to come back from large deficits — perhaps their greatest strength is protecting a lead when they get up.
Versatile Donovan Wessel
Those who watch W-SR football are familiar with junior Donovan Wessel’s role on offense.
A lot of the time, Wessel can be seen running in motion across the Go-Hawks’ backfield, occasionally taking a end-around handoff from quarterback Ethan Flege. Sometimes he takes normal handoffs, or splits out wide as a receiver.
But Friday proved another way Wessel can be valuable: with his foot.
Midway through the third quarter, a W-SR drive stalled at West Delaware’s 20 yard line. Facing a fourth and eight, W-SR chose not to go for it or punt, but to try a relatively difficult field goal.
Good snap, good hold, and Wessel sent the football soaring through the crisp, cold air to give the Go-Hawks a 15-0 lead with around 5 minutes to go.
The field goal might not have had a direct impact on the final outcome, but it provided some important insurance for W-SR. One bad break for the Go-Hawks, and that field goal might have been huge.
Say, for example, West Delaware recovers an onside kick after it scored a touchdown 2 minutes left. If the Hawks by some miracle scored another touchdown, they would’ve had to kick an extra point to tie or convert on a two-point conversion to win.
Wessel missed an extra point before halftime, but his field goal in the fourth quarter redeemed him and pushed W-SR’s odds of winning higher.