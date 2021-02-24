The need for modernizing the Waverly-Shell Rock School District facilities has been amply articulated.
The plan to address the deficiency with two new buildings and upgrades to as many existing ones has been argued and explained.
The prospective sites to locate the new elementaries in Waverly have been picked.
And all of this in short order as a bond obligation, set to expire 2023, offered opportune timing to fund the projects by extending an existing level of obligation, through new bonds, for the next 20 years.
The remainder of the approximately $45-46-million project envisioned by the district will be raised by borrowing against future sales tax revenue.
Tuesday will be the moment of truth for the ambitious plan the school district put together with community and expert input to build two elementaries in Waverly, as well as renovate the high school and the Shell Rock elementary school.
The March 2 referendum will test the collective will of the community to embark on a multi-million-dollar project aimed at creating a state-of-the-art learning environment for the students in a community that prides itself on academic excellence, one of the undisputed draws for new families to town.
The voters will have to answer this question:
“Shall the Board of Directors of the Waverly-Shell Rock Community School District in the Counties of Bremer, Butler, and Black Hawk, State of Iowa, be authorized to contact indebtedness and issue General Obligation Bonds in an amount not to exceed $31,000,000 to provide funds to furnish, equip, construct, improve, repair and renovate Shell Rock Elementary and Waverly-Shell Rock High School buildings; and to construct, furnish, and equip two new elementary school buildings and improve those sites; and to acquire land?”
The answer will come around 8:30 p.m. on election day, Butler County Auditor Mary Brouwer estimates.
As soon as the polls close at 8 p.m., she will process the information from the two Butler County sites — one at the Boyd Building and the other in the AMVETS Post 30 in Clarksville — and then share the results with Bremer County Auditor Shelley Wolf, who will release them.
Judging by the absentee requests, and the ballots the two auditors ordered, Tuesday is expected to be a busy special election. In Bremer County, there were 620 requested ballots by midmorning on Wednesday, and in Butler County, that number was at 79. Absentee ballots would have to be postmarked by March 1, Brouwer said.
There are 10,110 eligible voters in this election — 8,648 in Bremer County, 1,453 in Butler and nine in Black Hawk County, according to Wolf.
If all registered voters exercised their right in Butler County — 172 in Clarksville and 1,244 in the Boyd Building — the county would, theoretically, generate 1,416 ballots.
(There was a slight discrepancy in the numbers, depending on the time on Wednesday the reports were prepared.)
“Typically, if it’s a bond election, they are really well attended,” Brouwer said.
For that reason, and others, related to the pandemic, Wolf said, on election day Bremer and Black Hawk County voters can cast their votes in any of the four locations designated by the auditor’s office.
The difference between a regular election, where voters report to their respective precincts, and this special election, Wolf says, is that on Tuesday, voters will be able to take advantage of “voting centers,” which means that any eligible voter can cast a ballot in any of the locations.
Starting at 7 a.m., doors will open at the Riviera Roose Community Center, at 307 Maple St. in Janesville; and in Waverly, the Bremer County Secondary Roads building, at 1995 Euclid Ave.; at the Waverly City Hall at 200 First St. NE; and at Redeemer Lutheran Church. at 2001 W. Bremer Ave.
On Wednesday, residents at Bartels cast their ballots with the help of their care workers. The ballots were delivered to the nursing home facility by two friends, both retirees from the Bremer County Courthouse, who work as election officials when needed.
Nancy Maifield, the former deputy recorder, and Sara Petersen, who ran the home care program for the county until her retirement in 2009, took the ballots to the nursing home late Wednesday morning.
Wolf said in a typical election, her office would have election workers on site, but because of the pandemic, the election team will act only as a delivery service of sorts, with the Bartels staff helping with the actual voting of the residents.
Maifield and Petersen were among the 19 election workers who trained Wednesday afternoon at the Waverly Civic Center to brush up on how to navigate the needs of the voters.
At Bartels, Marvin Behrens, 92, Martin Heering, 93, and Lorraine Kohagen, 89, all voted yes.
“It makes sense because one is ending and this will reinstate it without increasing the tax liability and it meets the needs,” Behrens said.
Heering, who had not missed a vote since he was 21, and in overseas service, explained his support like this:
“Somebody took care of me when I was a kid and I voted for the kids today,” he said.
Social media posts on the referendum appear to suggest that even voters who question the location or the scope of the renovations, agree on the issue that the need is urgent and the timing is opportune.
However, a group on Facebook called “Not Now WSR” has questioned the timing of the bond referendum and believe that the issue has been rushed. On another group, participants have been touting both the pros and cons of the referendum, in a more balanced fashion.
“I am hopeful that we get a really good turnout,” Ed Klamfoth, the district superintendent, told Waverly Newspapers on Wednesday. “That way, regardless of the outcome, we can feel good about having heard from our patrons.”