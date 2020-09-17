Kunihiko Terasawa, associate professor of religion, had an article based on his sabbatical research in Hong Kong published in Living Lutheran, an ELCA monthly magazine.
“Struggles for Democracy in Hong Kong” was published as part of the magazine’s “Deeper Understandings” section, which engages the ELCA’s commitment to a deeper diversity.
In early 2020, Terasawa was a visiting scholar at Hang Seng University of Hong Kong, where he witnessed students’ involvement with the pro-democracy movement.
“I’ve learned from Hong Kong Christians how precious freedom is,” he wrote in the Living Lutheran article. “We can be inspired to stand up for our beliefs and to speak out for human rights just as theologians Karl Barth and Dietrich Bonhoeffer did during World War II and just as Martin Luther King Jr. did during the civil rights movement. We can learn from Hong Kong Christian students who embody the best of the East and the West, utilizing wisdom of other cultures and religious traditions to enrich their own Christian identities. “
The full article is available at https://pubs.royle.com/publication/?m=62112&i=669240&p=42&pre=1.
Terasawa’s sabbatical research was made possible, in part, through financial support from the Wartburg College World Religions Endowment Fund established through the generosity of Kathryn Koob.