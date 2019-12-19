What would you do if you saw an adult walking down Bremer Avenue not wearing a stitch of clothing? Avert your eyes? Call the police? Throw him or her a bathrobe? (We all traverse the sidewalks carrying bathrobes, right?)
Nakedness has an interesting history in the annals of western civilization. The cultural divide seems to have defined the Hebrews (and other Semitic people) on the one hand, and the Greeks (and the Romans after them) on the other.
I once read a description of the original Olympic Games, written by a pious Christian woman who declared, “The athletes competed wearing nothing but little loincloths.” I suspect she couldn’t bring herself to admit that, in classical Greece, the athletes wore nothing at all. These athletically fit young men, not shy about displaying their unclad physiques, were sometimes known to walk about the marketplace in Athens, strutting their stuff.
In Jerusalem, by contrast, exposing one’s self would have been anathema. Scholars have never quite explained why such a difference existed between Athens and Jerusalem, but among the folks who gave us the Hebrew and Christian scriptures, it’s pretty clear that nakedness was considered shameful.
That’s one reason it’s so amazing (and shocking) to read about the young man (according to Mark’s gospel) who witnessed Jesus’ arrest from afar, fled when a soldier grabbed his clothing, and ran away naked!
Of more immediate concern to people like you and me is a reference that appears near the end of the gospel of Matthew. The writer has Jesus praising his faithful followers by reminding them of the good things they’ve done. Among other things, he says, “I was naked and you clothed me.” I’ve always wondered about that statement. Really? Naked? In Palestine?
Clearly this is an example of creative overstatement. Nakedness in this case refers to having too few layers, or possibly being nearly naked. What sorts of people end up nearly naked? The same ones who are flirting with starvation.
Too few layers can be an issue in a place like Iowa in the middle of winter. There is no excuse for any of us allowing a fellow human being to shiver and shudder in the cold. That’s clearly what someone (or some group) decided during early December when they took a modest step to address the problem.
On one of my morning walks, I came upon the item pictured. This handcrafted scarf was wrapped around a railing next to the steps leading up to Neumann Auditorium on the Wartburg College campus. The attached tag (in case the photo doesn’t show it clearly) declares, “I am not lost. I was handmade for you. If you are cold and need me, please take me.”
I have no idea who made the scarf, nor who tied it onto the railing. (Later I saw another, tied to a city street bench.) Whoever did it, hats off to them. I hope the people who collected the scarves really needed them. It’s a terrible thing to be really cold in Iowa in December. It’s not enough to tell a shivering person, “For heaven’s sake, put some clothes on!” They may need a scarf (or more than that).
Stay warm.