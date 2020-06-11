When I was a senior in high school, living with my family in a tourist city at the foot of the Colorado Rockies, I was approached one day by an insurance salesman. I later learned he had first contacted my father, attempting (unsuccessfully) to sell him a policy. With the sort of persistence that makes salespeople successful, he then asked my dad whether I might be interested instead. As I heard it from my father after the fact, the salesman was told, “Sure. Go ahead and ask him. But he doesn’t have any money.”
Later, when I informed my Dad that I had purchased a $5,000 insurance policy, he asked, “How do you plan to pay for the premiums?” My response was, “I’ll figure it out.” Sixty-one years later, I still have that policy and have never missed a premium payment.
I must confess, I was a little wary in January, 1959, buying a policy from Lutheran Mutual Life Insurance Company of Waverly, Iowa. I was only dimly aware of where Waverly, Iowa, actually was. I was not long in finding out. Eight months later I was enrolled as a freshman at Wartburg College. Four years after that, I began dating (and later married) a young woman whose father worked for Lutheran Mutual.
Over the years I’ve learned some interesting things about this company. It was organized over a hundred years ago at a meeting held in the pews of St. John Lutheran Church, Maxfield Township, rural Denver, Iowa. This congregation is the ‘mother church’ for over a dozen Lutheran congregations, including St. Paul Lutheran in Waverly. Why did a bunch of Lutherans organize an insurance company? Well, actually, they didn’t really think they were doing that.
What the folks at that meeting were really wanting to accomplish was to create a ‘mutual aid society’. They wanted to provide financial assistance to widows of Lutheran clergy. Many of them died without sufficient resources to keep their bereaved spouses from ending up without a roof over their head and groceries in the pantry.
But the organizers were very clear. This was not an insurance company. Why not? Simply put, it was believed that insurance was not God-pleasing. Hedging your bets with back-up coverage reflected a lack of trust in the Almighty who, as the old hymn stated, ‘will take care of you.’ So, it became an ‘aid society.’
Things change. People rethink. Behaviors adapt. Sometimes we revise our opinions and understandings because we come to realize that we got it wrong the first time out. Hardly any religious person today believes that buying life insurance shows a lack of faith in the providence of God. It’s actually quite the contrary. We now understand that buying life insurance might be a way to partner with the Almighty in caring for the vulnerable in our midst.
People used to believe bloodletting could help with healing. Now we know bloodletting further weakened an already weak patient. People used to believe that a person who ended his or her life was simply a violator of God’s eternal law. Now we know that, in most or all cases, mental illness is involved. People used to believe that pandemics were the result of human sinfulness. Now we know that rats and open sewers in Medieval Europe gave rise to plague. We now know that coronavirus spreads through bad hygienic practices, not because God hates our embrace of gay people, or because not enough of us were in church most Sundays last year.
One of the blessings of science is that it helps us to come to good and honest discoveries about how things work, and how we can help to make our life together better instead of worse. The current anti-science trends among some in modern American culture are especially disturbing for precisely this reason.
Sometimes we need to swallow our pride, along with a healthy dose of humility. Sometimes we need simply to admit that our cherished, long-held beliefs may not work anymore.
Perhaps we got things wrong the first time out.