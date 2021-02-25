The second trainee in the Second Chances: A New Leash on Life program, co-sponsored by the Cedar Bend Humane Society in Waterloo and Rock River Pet Resort in Waverly, is Reggie, a 2-year-old Labrador/Rhodesian Ridgeback mix.
Community support has allowed the CBHS and Rock River to take in this “mini-tornado” for the program. Humane Society staff describes Reggie as loving to play and not shy as to how much he wishes anyone to play with him. He’s extremely friendly and wants to make friends with everyone he meets.
During the next two weeks, Reggie will learn focus and boundaries at Rock River while also how to put his fun-loving energy to good use by learning how to play appropriately.
The CBHS hopes to find a forever home for Reggie prior to his two-week stint is over. To adopt him, fill out a form at https://www.cedarbendhumane.org/adopt/adoption-form.
When adopting a Second Chances graduate, adopters will be welcoming a dog into their family that has received some basic obedience training and will know a variety of commands. Most importantly, it will give them the foundation needed to continue to grow into good canine citizens and companions.
Adopters will receive a one-on-one consultation session with the experts at Rock River Pet Resort to learn all of the details about the dog’s training level and how to continue their training and structure at home.
Meanwhile, the original graduate of the Second Chances program, Sally, is still available for adoption and is currently at Rock River. Contact CBHS about consideration to adopt her.