Registration is now open for the 15th annual Pink Ribbon Run.
The Run, presented by Oakridge Real Estate and the GreenState Credit Union, is Oct. 2, with a virtual option taking place Oct. 2-9. To register, go to beyondpinkteam.org.
The race will once again take place in the beautiful Cedar Falls Downtown District. This year, the race will begin at the Community Main Street office and end at the Cedar Falls River Plaza. Participants can choose to register alone or as a team. They also can opt to celebrate in person or choose virtual. All participation is valued!
Participants are encouraged to register early to be guaranteed a T-shirt and an early registration discount. Registration is $30 until Sept. 5, when it goes up to $35. Sept. 5 also is the deadline for being guaranteed a T-shirt. Thanks to Survivor Sponsor, Community Auto Group, registration continues to be free for breast cancer survivors.
2020 was a hard year, which forced many fundraisers to cancel or change how they raise money. The Pink Ribbon Run was no different. The committee was overwhelmed with the support the event received, despite hard times brought on by the pandemic. But cancer doesn’t stop for COVID.
The need for grant assistance grew during the difficult year. In 2020, the Beyond Pink TEAM provided over $77,000 in financial assistance to 85 people living with breast cancer. This year, the weekly average of grant assistance has doubled. So far, in 2021, 83 recipients have already received over $83,000 funds.
All funds raised by the Pink Ribbon Run go directly to the Beyond Pink TEAM, the only local breast cancer coalition in the Cedar Valley. The Beyond Pink TEAM’s mission is to provide breast cancer prevention, education, support and advocacy for comprehensive, quality care for all in the Cedar Valley and surrounding communities. Please join us Oct. 2.