Join us on April 19 for Riverview Center’s kick off the annual Evening of Light gala.
Due to COVID-19, this event has been transformed from standalone events to a two-week-long virtual celebration of hope and healing through April 30.
Hear Riverview staff and healthcare professionals share stories of survivor healing, survivor testimonials about the services we provide and bid on silent auction packages to support our free and confidential services for survivors of sexual assault/abuse in 16 counties and survivors of domestic violence in two counties in Illinois.
Registration is open. We invite you to register in advance to receive exciting updates about the event as they unfold. The silent auction opens for live bidding April 19-30. We look forward to reaching out to you about your winning bids.
Register at https://one.bidpal.net/eveningoflight.
We look forward to hosting the 2022 Evening of Light gala series with Michelle Knight at next year’s Evening of Light.
For 29 years, Riverview Center has proudly provided the healing and justice survivors of sexual violence deserve, free of charge. We are a nonprofit agency committed to providing free, compassionate, client-centered care for individuals affected by sexual violence in 14 counties in Iowa, including Allamakee, Benton, Black Hawk, Bremer, Buchanan, Chickasaw, Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque, Fayette, Howard, Jones, Linn and Winneshiek Counties; and for individuals affected by sexual and domestic violence in Carroll and Jo Daviess Counties in Illinois.
Regardless of means, our clients receive high-quality, professional services, including 24-hour crisis hotlines; legal, medical, and general advocacy; one-on-one counseling and support groups; professional trainings; and violence prevention initiatives.