In February, the Swanson family suffered a loss, when the pony that Myah showed over the past several years, Salty Luke, died after a freak accident.
Myah then faced a personal setback in April. While playing soccer for the Denver Cyclones, an opposing player slid into her left leg trying to tackle the ball away from her. The collision, while not drawing a foul, caused a tear of Myah’s anterior cruciate ligament in her knee.
But through the rehabilitation and training a new steed, a 3-year-old Pony of the Americas named J&J So Good Lookin’, also known as Pixie, the hard work paid off Tuesday morning.
Myah, a recent graduate of Tripoli High School and a member of the Riverside Wranglers 4-H Club, and Pixie beat out 17 other horses and ponies to win the overall championship halter classes during the Bremer County Fair 4-H and FFA Horse Show at Ingawanis Adventure Base south of Waverly.
Sara Schaefer, the judge of the horse show from Decorah, gave Myah and Pixie the nod over the other grand and reserve champions in both the horse and pony classes. Schaefer commended all four finalists for how they showed their steeds before having the emcee announce Myah and Pixie as the winner.
Myah said winning the title was satisfying after all she has gone through.
“We just got (Pixie) in February,” Myah said. “I just got back into showing (after the surgery). This is (Pixie’s) first outside show ever and our second show this year. I’m just really proud of how she’s doing.”
Myah’s mother, Kendra, was equally glad about how much work her daughter puts in to showing her ponies.
“She’s been doing it since she was 3 years old, so there was a lot of hard work,” Kendra said. “When it’s raining, she’s out there. When there’s snow, we don’t have an indoor arena, so we’re limited to what the weather says we’re going to do. She works very, very hard.”
Kendra added Pixie is a “very green horse” and had very little riding before Myah started training her.
“Being able to bring (Pixie) in and show her and get her fit and ready for the show, it means a lot to us,” Kendra said.
Myah said there was much work to be done to have Pixie ready, including making sure she will stand correctly when in front of judges during shows as well as getting her fit.
“She’s been pretty good, pretty easy to work with,” Myah said. “She doesn’t have anything that she really struggles with.”
The soon-to-be University of Wisconsin-Platteville freshman has focused her time between showing her ponies and soccer. Before her injury, Myah scored five goals and registered one assist in five games for the Cyclones. As a sophomore, she found the onion bag six times in 13 starts, while the pandemic scuttled her junior campaign.
“I keep pretty busy with 4-H and my ponies, show year-round, soccer year-round,” she said.
Kendra said showing horses and ponies help kids like Myah responsibility.
“We’re firm believers that if you’re going to have the animal, you need to do the work that goes along with them,” Kendra said. “Getting up at 5 o’clock in the morning sometimes to ride the horse, because you know that you have soccer practice afterwards. A lot of the work that goes with it, cleaning stalls, all of the stuff that is not very glamorous, but it has to be done. She’s out there doing it.
“After she had her surgery, she was out helping feed and water and do what she can. We bailed hay (Tuesday) in 100-degree weather. It’s just a lot of responsibility that it teaches the kids. It’s good for them to have something to do and to keep them out of trouble.”
Kendra said Myah has many late nights having to deal with Pixie, school and soccer. The mom said that it takes a lot of time management to make sure that her daughter is able to get her duties completed each day.
“Sometimes, it’s doing schoolwork in the truck,” Kendra said. “We’ve been to a lot of horse shows where the books come with us. We have to use Wi-Fi to get the assignments done.”
Pixie is part of a breed that originated in Iowa, but the Swansons acquired her from a farm in Kansas. Ponies of the Americas are a cross between Appaloosas, Shetland ponies and Arabians.
“She’s really easy to work with,” Myah said of her pony. “She hasn’t been to a lot of places, but we’re getting her there.”
While it was Pixie’s first Bremer County Fair victory, winning is old hat for Myah. She and Luke won the championship three years in a row before he died.
In 2017, the duo won the halter championship when the horse show was held at the Champions Ridge site, which at the time was being planned to be the new home of the Bremer County Fairgrounds. It was the first of three years the horse show was held there before the City of Waverly abandoned its support of the facility.
Waverly Newspapers caught up with Myah and Luke after they won that championship, the first away from the current grounds at Memorial Park.
“It’s an honor to be one the first people to actually show at the site of Champions Ridge,” Myah said at the time.
Going from Luke to Pixie was difficult for Myah.
“He really was my best friend,” she said of Luke through a hint of tears. “(Pixie) has helped with that.”
It was another adjustment for the Swansons to get through the COVID-19 pandemic. Myah said many of the shows she and Luke normally did were cancelled until about June.
She said the Bremer County Fair show was scaled down very much.
“We had it on the fairgrounds on a ball diamond,” she said. “We were done showing by noon. It was so small.
“It was really difficult, but it gave me time to work with them, because we weren’t going anywhere. We were stuck at home.”
Kendra added being at home was a good thing, so her daughter can continue to work on everything she needed while on lockdown.
“It got a little tedious, because we couldn’t go anywhere and see whether all of the work that they’re putting in was paying off,” Kendra said. “The pandemic was tough, because you couldn’t go out and actually do it, you just thought about doing it.”
Though the halter pony and overall halter championships allow her to advance to the Iowa State Fair, which will be held Aug. 12-22 in Des Moines, Myah will be unavailable, as she will be on her way to Platteville to start her freshman season with the Pioneers.
“We just don’t really have time to get (Pixie) ready for just one class,” she said.