The Butler County Fairgrounds will again be alive with a crowd of supporters for the fight against cancer as they gather for the 2021 Relay for Life on Friday, July 9.
The Relay is open to the public and all are encouraged to stop in for a fun evening with a variety of activities which include many food choices. Activities such as silent auction bidding start at 5 p.m. with the program beginning at 6 p.m.
The event also includes the Honored Survivor, who this year is being presented by Jamie Thompson. Listen to her mother’s story then join her and all survivors in attendance as they take the survivor lap.
If you are a cancer survivor and have not yet registered, please come and be part of the evening. Survivors need to register by contacting Jamie Thompson at 319-575-0396 or Paulene Meyer at 319-267-2559 by July 1 to guarantee a survivor T-shirt at Relay. Due to HIPPA regulations, we are not allowed to contact you otherwise.
At this time, 18 teams from throughout the county have signed up in support of Relay. They will have set up their camp sites around the track so feel free stop by and see what they have to offer. Listen quietly as the names of “In Memory Of” and “In Honor Of” are read. Bring your lawn chair and people watch as there is lots to see at Relay.
You may still get luminaries by contacting any team member or someone from your community who is on the committee. There are available already decorated ‘In Memory of” and “In Honor Of’ luminaries or you may decorate your own. If in doubt, please contact Margaret Harris at 319-404-0753.
Supporters of Butler County Relay for Life are a big part of the ultimate fundraising goals. Butler County has continued to be very generous in the money earned as everyone knows someone who has been affected by the disease. A big thank you goes out to all who have made donations of any kind.
The mission of Relay for Life is to save lives, celebrate lives and lead the fight for a world without cancer. Be a part of the Butler County Relay for Life as they work to gather the people to support cancer fighters, celebrate survivors of all cancers, honor the taken, raise money and never give up hope that a cure will be found.
All are welcome to this family oriented event. Stop by at the Butler County Fairgrounds in Allison on July 9 and see what all the excitement is about.