In considering various lost occupations, I recall at 10 years old while living in Britt, Iowa, I’d frequent the local main street drug store.
I wasn’t there in need of any drugs of any kind but I sure took a “shining” to the large soda fountain that took up half of the store. It had a long J-shaped countertop bar with different colored padded bar stools. Behind the counter was a white-dressed, with a white paper hat, Soda Jerk, the man who made the fountain drinks.
I can’t recall his name anymore but I still remember my usual fountain order, the “whizzer,” like it was yesterday. A whizzer in a big fountain glass was 10 cents back in ‘67. Now this, no doubt, is an occupation that has largely disappeared over the years. Because of the fact that I had invested a lot of dimes in the soda fountains I felt compelled to do a little research on the Soda Jerks.
A soda clerk or soda jerk was a drug store assistant (typically a youth) who operated the soda fountains by preparing soda drinks as well as ice cream sodas. The name soda jerk was inspired by the “jerking” action the server would use to swing the fountain handle back and forth when adding soda water or ice cream. The term soda jerk had nothing to do with the server’s personality.
Soda fountains in drug stores were popular from the 1920s through the 1950s. At one time there were 500,000 people employed as Soda Jerks. Soda Jerks were mostly young men with loud personalities and good people skills. They were expected to serve the drinks, socialize, and entertain the customers.
It’s interesting to me that like CB Radios or Police Dispatch operators, the Soda Jerk’s had their own “lingo” as well. There were different nicknames for different drinks. For example if you ordered a glass of milk, they would call it a “baby.” If you ordered a milkshake, the server called it “in the hay.” A cup of coffee ordered was called a java, and if you wanted a super thick milkshake, you ordered a “concrete.”
As drive-ins and fast food stands grew in popularity, the grill and fry cooks put the soda jerks in the unemployment lines, however Britt, Iowa, was still hiring the Soda Jerks until at least 1967.